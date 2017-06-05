NBA Finals Watch Parties in Miami

Two-for-one drinks at Duffy's. Courtesy of Duffy's

The NBA Finals are here, and restaurants are wasting no time in setting up the best viewing parties loaded up with booze, good eats, and plenty of cheering. Cozy up to any of these spots to celebrate or commiserate with fellow fans.

EXPAND View the game on a floating LED TV on American Social's patio. American Social

American Social Bar & Kitchen

American Social boasts a 47-foot LED TV floating on the Miami River for patio guests to enjoy gameplay, or if you prefer air conditioning, there are multiple TVs inside. Drink specials include Patrón Roca ($7 shots, $10 margaritas, $35 margarita pitchers) and Dos Equis lager or amber bottles ($4), all of which go well with an AMSO burger ($15), mojo chicken empanadas ($12.50), and bottomless guacamole ($11.50).

The Bar at AQ by Acqualina

Catch the game at the Bar at the Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach. Enjoy a cocktail while nibbling on appetizers such as tuna tartare served with avocado and a light citron dressing ($18) or grilled octopus with arugula orange dressing ($26).

EXPAND Black Market Miami Black Market Miami

Black Market Miami

This sports club (168 SE First St., Miami) with a nod to the '80s boasts more than 30 TVs to view the game. Cheer your team at the bar or while playing pool, or get the gang together and hang out in your own private area (available for large groups). Specials include $4 Bud Light and Presidente drafts, $4 Bud and Bud Light aluminums, $5 Captain Morgan, and $5 tequila shots. Happy hour runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

EXPAND Don't miss a minute with 100 TV screens. Duffy's

Duffy's Sports Grill

Duffy's has 100 huge flat-screens so you can't miss a shot. Enjoy two-for-one drinks and bar bites such as coconut-crusted grouper fingers ($9.99), loaded potato skins ($8.99), and homemade guacamole ($8.99).

Courtesy of River Yacht Club

River Yacht Club

This luxe riverside spot will host happy hour at the Van Dutch Lounge during every game of the finals until 10:30 p.m. Cocktails such as Sex on the Beach, Tequila Sunrise, and apple martinis cost $9, and bar bites — including mini prime cheeseburgers, beef tacos, mini crab cakes, and ceviche of the day trio — are priced at $8.

