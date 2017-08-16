Miami Spice 2017: The Ten Best New Restaurants to Try

Miami Spice is back for the 2017 season with nearly 250 of Miami's best restaurants participating in three-course dining deals for under $40 a person.

The program, which runs through September 30, offers lunches and brunches for $23 and dinners for $39, plus tax and tip.

Though standard-bearers like Scarpetta and Edge Steak and Bar continue to offer exceptional values, Miami Spice is the best time of year to try out all the new restaurants you've been eyeing.

A good portion of these eateries feature beautiful ambiance, top-tier chefs, and extras. Some establishments feature whole fish or oysters on their Spice menus, while other offer extras like a welcoming glass of bubbles or a bonus dish.

New Times' researched the list of newcomers to Miami Spice and hand-picked the ten best restaurants to try. It's good to note that some pleace are new, while others are merely new to Miami Spice this year. As always, menus are subject to change with availability and seasonality and reservations are always suggested.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

1. Lobster Bar Sea Grille. This South Beach restaurant shows others how Miami Spice is done. This newcomer to the program certainly doesn't skimp on the portions or the choices for Miami Spice. Furthermore, the offerings are what diners would want to eat at a seafood establishment — you won't find pasta or chicken here, but you will find whole fish and lobsters. For starters, enjoy a creamy lobster bisque au cognac, jumbo blue gulf shrimp, or Rhode Island baby calamari. Entrees include a whole European fish of the day with steamed baby Tuscan kale, Faroe Islands salmon over asparagus with lump crab "Oskar", a whole Nova Scotia lobster-stuffed-lobster, or twin beef tenderloin medallions. For $5 additional, a USDA Prime New York strip is offered. For dessert, choose from profiteroles, Greek yogurt, or tropical cremeux. 404 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com. Miami Spice offered for dinner nightly.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mignonette

2. Mignonette Uptown. It's rare that a half dozen oysters are offered as a Miami Spice appetizer without some form of upcharge, but Mignonette Uptown has the good grace to do just that for dinner. Greek salad and lamb meatballs are two other options before moving on to entrees options for every picky eater in the party. Seafood lovers can choose between branzino or Faroe Island salmon while carnivores will opt for lamb chops. Vegetarians can make their own veggie plate from any four sides — and there are vegan choices as well. Bread pudding or Valrhona chocolate cake with ice cold milk to was it down with ends the meal on a sweet note. For lunch, alas, no oysters, but you can have a Greek salad, snow crab claws, or smoked fish dip before moving on to a conco po' boy, crab Louis salad, or a lamb gyro. Desserts for lunch are the same as dinner. 3951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday and for dinner nightly.

EXPAND Courtesy of Phuc Yea

3. Phuc Yea. Phuc Yea's Spice menu is all about extras. In addition to your appetizer (your choice of country fried oysters, daily crudo, veggie summer roll, or crispy imperial roll), each diner will receive two items from the dinner menu. In a nod to old school Chinese restaurants, you'll choose one from section one (cola confit duck, veggie fried rice, or chili mangoes and cukes) and one from section two (chilled spicy beef noodles or broccoli with pineapple, chilies, coconut, hoisin, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Plus, each guest receives an order of P.Y. noodles with garlic butter, oyster sauce, and parmesan cheese. Chef's choice for dessert. 7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly except Tuesday.

Bagel and lox CandaceWest.com

4. Bazaar Mar. José Andrés' ode to seafood has too many Miami Spice options to list. Basically, the entire menu is offered including the chef's famous California funnel cake, liquid olives (billed as "life changing"), and smoked hamachi cone — and that's just for starters! Entrees feature just about anything that lives under the sea including abalone and shitake, grilled oysters, branzino, and New Zealand cockles. Landlubbers can feast on roasted cauliflower, jidori chicken, mitake mushrooms and secreto Ibérico Fermin — skirt steak from the legendary black-footed Ibérico pigs of Spain ($15 upcharge). Bring a group of friends to explore your way through the expansive menu (maximum party size of eight). 1300 S. Miami Ave.

Miami,305-615-5859; sbe.com. Miami Spice offered for dinner Monday through Friday.

5. Upland. When restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Justin Smillie opened Upland last fall, diners fell in love with its warm atmosphere and no-nonsense approach to serving a well-thought out meal. The Miami Spice menu offers some of the restaurant's best plates like a little gem salad, drunken snapper, or crispy duck wings for appetizers. For dinner, choose a soulful pappardelle ragu with spicy sausage, or a Creekstone Farms skirt steak. A lighter option that still offers flavor is a coal roasted salmon with Florida grapefruit and pickled beets. The restaurant's signature carrot cake and California dreamsicle — watermelon frozen yogurt with cocoa crumbs and white chocolate pearls — are dessert options.49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com. Miami Spice offered for dinner Sunday through Thursday

6. Dashi. Inside the River Yacht Club, find chef Shuji Hiyakawa's 80-seat gem of a restaurant. The menu for Spice is simple and strightforward: a tomato salad or cha-soba salad starts the evening, followed by beef, seafood or vegetable udon. The chef's sashimi platter is also available and it's the best choice. For dessert, have coconut panna cotta or green tea ice cream. The menu is the same for lunch and dinner, making a waterside weekend lunch an exceptional value. 401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 786-870-5304; dashirestaurant.com. Miami Spice offered for lunch Saturday and Sunday; dinner Wednesday through Sunday.

Mushroom buns Photo by CandaceWest.com

7. Paon Eatery. This intimate Bay Harbor Island bistro gives Spice patrons a warm welcome with a glass of sparkling wine and appetizer for dinner. For your first course choose from grilled octopus, warm brie, salmon tiradito, ot burrata. Entrees include pork ribs; red snapper; pappardelle with mushrooms, asparagus, and a soft egg; and short rib. Finish with dulce de leche flan or humid chocolate cake with ice cream and nuts. For lunch, skip the bubbles and choose from warm brie, corn or meat empanadas, or mushroom or shrimp steamed buns. Pork ribs, red snapper, and parrardelle are the options for your main and dessert is the same as dinner.1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; 786-348-0672; paoneatery.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday; dinner nightly except Sunday.

8. The Seven Dials. Attention all you English ex-pats here in Miami: This Spice menu is for you. This Coral Gables pub serves up authentic pub grub for Miami Spice with hints of Indian spices. Start with seafood chowder, beet borana, samosa salad, or a ham and egg for starters. Then, on to kheema shepherd's pie with lamb and garam msasla, fish and chips via Lima crushed new potatoes in mussel jus; wild mushroom lasagna, or chicken Parisian stuffed with bernaise butter. For dessert there's chocolate ale cake, bread pudding, and English tea creme brulee — but opt for the sticky toffee pudding for a true treat from across the pond. 2030 S. Douglas Rd., Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Saturday.

EXPAND Courtesy of Atlantikos

9. Atlantikos. This gorgeous modern dining room at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort features light Mediterranean fare like royal dorade tartare of marinated octopus for appetizers. For entrees, choose from slow braised short rib, pasta with octopus, or a royal dorade filet with brioche crust and cauliflower cream. Bougatsa, phyllo crust stuffed with semolina cream, cinnamon, orange gel, and Greek yogurt sorbet or real Greek yogurt with thyme honey are dessert options. 9703 Bal Harbour Blvd., Miami Beach; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.

Grilled octopus. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

10. Kiki on the River. If you can't get to the Mediterranean this summer, Miami Spice at Kiki on the River comes close. For starters, choose from refreshing options like grilled octopus, shrimp saganaki, watermelon salad, or a grilled halloumi cheese platter. Entrees include zesty organic chicken with lemon and japapeno, lamb t-bone, hanger steak, and angel hair pasta with English peas, served with a lemon butter sauce and topped with shaved avgotaraho. For dessert, choose between baklava, fruit platter, or gelato. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami, 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Friday.