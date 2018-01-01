Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: New Year's 2018

Happy New Year, Miami. Visit the Betsy for a pour of Panther Coffee, try Gravity Brewlab's latest collab, and head to Santa's Enchanted Forest for fried carnival eats before the park closes for the season.

Miami Bartenders Share Their Hangover Cures. New Year's Eve is a wonderful night filled with celebration. Then comes the morning. January 1 begins with you cursing the day you ever met champagne. Your head is pounding, your heart is racing, and you feel dizzy and nauseated. Miami bartenders and industry professionals are pros at fighting hangovers. Here are some of their favorite cures to help you survive the aftermath of New Year's Eve.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Betsy Hotel

Refuel at Panther Coffee at the Betsy. Miami Beach is in for a New Year's treat. Panther Coffee has opened inside the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach. Through a partnership between the Miami-based business and the Betsy, Panther Coffee is now available at the hotel's lounge space called the Conservatory located within the Betsy's Art Deco Wing. Behind the bar, baristas serve Panther's signature hot, iced, and nitro blends ($3 and up). The Betsy's executive chef, Danny Ganem, is behind a selection of coffee-shop snacks such as sandwiches, pastries, croissants, and sweet monkey bread ($4 to $8). Also available is a lineup of Jojo Teas; four beers on tap courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, and Cigar City Brewing; and select wines by the glass ($3 to $18). 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; panthercoffee.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit Santa's Enchanted Forest Before It's Too Late. The largest Christmas theme park located in the warmest place on the East Coast, Santa's Enchanted Forest is chock full of bright lights, large Christmas trees, games, animals, old-school rides, and an abundance of fried carnival treats. Imagine your favorite food — fresh strawberries maybe? — submerged in a pot of bubbling oil and fried to crisp, golden perfection. That's how Santa's does food. Hurry — this stuff is available only through January 7. Bring cash, because food isn't included in the $35 admission, and credit cards aren't accepted. Act fast or risk waiting till next holiday season. Through January 7 at 7900 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-559-9689. Tickets cost $24.30 to $33.64 via santasenchantedforest.com.

Evil Twin Brewing's Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø (left) and Gravity Brewlab's Diego Ganoza. Courtesy of Gravity Brewlab

Try Gravity Brewlab's Collab With Denmark's Evil Twin Brewing. Gravity Brewlab has collaborated with Denmark's Evil Twin Brewing on a beer that's being distributed throughout Miami. It's called Two Tickets, and there's an interesting story behind it. Want to try it? Boxelder Craft Beer Market confirmed to New Times that it will receive at least one keg of Two Tickets. Other beer bars in Miami should get kegs of it as well, according to Gravity Brewlab's Diego Ganoza, who suggests checking out Kush in Wynwood, Union Beer Store in Little Havana, and Mendez Fuel on Coral Way.

