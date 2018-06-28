M House Opens in Coral Gables After Chef Alfredo Alvarez's Sudden Death

Hold off on that plane ticket to Europe. Monday, July 2, M House will open in downtown Coral Gables, bringing a menu rooted in Italian, Spanish, Turkish, and Greek cuisines.

The opening comes about six months after the sudden death of chef Alfredo Alvarez, who was in the midst of reviving Coral Gables' beloved Giacosa, known for similar European-inspired fare, by debuting M House.

Now, M House has tapped Abraham Silva, who worked with Alvarez at Seasalt & Pepper (now Seaspice) as the restaurant's executive chef. He will honor Alvarez's memory by cooking the same kind of Euro- inspired cuisine.

The restaurant's layout is L-shaped and includes a grand olive tree at the center, a seafood bar stocked with flown-in Mediterranean fish, an open kitchen, and a patio area. The space boasts a retro glamour-inspired look with marble-top tables and gold accents.

The menu begins with appetizers, including a smoked shrimp cocktail made with Key West pink shrimp; Mediterranean octopus topped with roasted zucchini, tomato salmoriglio, and tahini; and a charcuterie board stocked with cheeses and hand-sliced meats imported from Spain, France, and Italy.

Main courses, either grilled or baked in a Josper charcoal oven, include a whole catch of the day served with salsa verde and lemon and a baked Joyce Farms chicken in a Bandido pale ale beer sauce. Entrées can be paired with sides such as Parmesan risotto, baked potatoes with labneh and paprika aioli, and grilled asparagus with lemon oil and smoked salt. Prices hover between $15 and $30.

EXPAND Lemon and Sicilian pistachio cake Courtesy of M House

Silva offers a selection of creative desserts, including a chocolate tree, in which a flourless cake is garnished with Grand Marnier and white chocolate in a tree-like structure, and lemon and Sicilian pistachio cake made with limoncello sponge cake and sumac cream.

Techniques such as smoking, torching, and dehydrating are used to create a lineup of libations, such as a lavender champagne cocktail containing Moët & Chandon and lavender-infused syrup, and the Kinky Pink, a blend of rum, pineapple juice, coconut chai syrup, and coconut flakes.

Led by Miami-based Metropolis Group, a partnership among Francisco Arocha, Pedro Villar, and Carlos Mendez, M House is the group's first stateside restaurant. The trio is also behind Brickell's Aloft and Hotel Indigo, as well as ventures in Latin America.

M House. 2524 LeJeune Rd., Coral Gables. Lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. and midnight, Sunday noon to 10 p.m.