Jonathan Wakefield Plans Second Anniversary WakeFest Celebration

Johnathan Wakefield Stian Roenning

When Jonathan Wakefield opened his eponymous Wynwood brewery, his beers were already well know. The brewer, who raised over $110,000 in a Croqedbrewed campaign, had already gained a fan base by collaborating with established breweries like Cigar City and Terrapin.

Once opened, Wakefield's Star Wars-themed taproom became known for two things: its signature Florida Weisses made with local fruit and its legendary festivals featuring brews never before drank in Miami.

This year, Wakefield is hosting his second annual WakeFest in honor of the brewery's second anniversary. The event boasts a new home: the back area of Mana Wynwood that includes 25,000 square feet of parking lot and a 5,000 square foot building.

On February 18 from noon to 5 p.m., WakeFest will offer beer from upwards of 80 brewers, including over 30 Florida breweries and will, once again, "beers that haven't been poured in the state of Florida before," says Wakefield.

The event, which was held in Jeremiah Bullfrog's lot in Wynwood last year, demanded a larger space, according to the brewery's founder. "Last year we had 30 breweries, but our friends in the industry have grown tremendously. All of your connections have grown tenfold.

Wakefield's idea was to do something in South Florida that features rare beer. "How many people in Miami have had Holy Mountain or certain Jester King beers or offerings from breweries in Spain and Sweden? You could go to different events around the country, but it's never been done here."

The brewer also says WakeFest also, at the same time, showcases the quality product put out by our local breweries. "I think this festival helps Miami breweries. MIA, Miami Brewing, Biscayne Bay are examples. It shows how good the beer in Miami really is and our number one goal is to grow the community."

Even with new breweries coming online in Miami every few months, Wakefield says the market has much room to expand. "I think I said in a five-year plan 30 breweries would be opening. I think we'll be close."

The festival isn't the only thing under expansion. Wakefield plans on moving and expanding his brewing operations, though his taproom will stay in Wynwood. One neighborhood in the running is Little River. Bousa Brewing just opened its operation there, with a taproom in the coming months. "Actually that's where I originally looked. I think it's a prime location."

Though WakeFest has just been announced, VIP tickets are already sold out. General admission tickets are $75 and include all you can drink and a limited edition bottle of Golden Ticket — an imperial stour with chocolate, caramel, and sea salt. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the WakeFest event page on Facebook.