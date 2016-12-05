Bousa Brewing to Begin Distributing Beers; Little River Taproom to Open in February

Bousa Brewing Company's Enrique Garcia and Juan Pablo Vergara. Courtesy of Quantica Communication

Bousa Brewing Company co-owners Juan Pablo Vergara and Enrique Garcia have opened their brewery at 7235 NE Fourth Ave. in Miami's Little River District. They're hoping to open the adjacent tasting room in February 2017, but will begin distributing beers first through Miami's Eagle Brands.

Starting this month, Vergara said the distribution company will offer Bousa's first flagship beer, an IPA, to bars and restaurants in Miami-Dade. Bousa beer is expected to show up on draft lines starting December 8, followed with the rollout of beer cans in 2017. The beer is a delicate balance of malty and hoppy-citrusy notes. It's described as a friendly, introductory beer that will attract diners to try Bousa for the first time, Vergara said.

The brewery space itself is 12,000 square feet, although Vergara hopes to double this number within five years. It contains a 20-barrel system that can put out 4,000 barrels per year, expandable to up to 60,000 barrels a year. The taproom is planned for the first half of 2017. "We've been working towards this for the last year."

Bousa is not the first brewery for Vergara, a native Colombian. He was the owner of Beergara in Bogotá before selling it to a distiller. He met his business partner, Enrique Garcia, in Miami.

When they first started doing the math on breweries in the state and elsewhere compared to Miami, they discovered that the area was ripe for craft beer.

"That's when we found out that Miami was the perfect place to open a brewery," Vergara says.

They first declined an interview when the New Times contacted them, but have since opened up.

"We didn't want to make noise," Vergara explains. "We wanted quiet for awhile."

The brewery will release further information on its taproom opening in the coming week or months on Bousa's social media accounts.

