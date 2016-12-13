Walmart Partner Tries, Fails to Purge Walmart Opponent From Midtown Government

Courtesy of Walmart

For years, independent journalist and activist Grant Stern has fought Walmart's plans to build a sprawling store on North Miami Avenue in Midtown, near nightlife hotspots like Gigi and Bardot. Stern has filed lawsuits against the project, helping to stall the plan since June.

And last month, Stern won a seat on the Midtown Miami Community Development District Board of Supervisors, which controls parts of the land Walmart would like to build on.

That, it seems, was a step too far for Walmart's local backers. Because the night before Stern was set to be sworn in, Walmart's Miami business partner and landlord, Midtown Miami Mall owner DDR Miami Avenue, LLC, filed a hail-mary lawsuit to stop Stern from taking office.

Today, a Miami-Dade County judge threw out DDR's suit entirely. DDR had claimed that Stern had no standing to run for the Midtown board, but County Judge Lisa S. Walsh questioned whether DDR knew what it was talking about, and — in a scathing opinion — wrote that DDR had six months to speak up about Stern's appointment to the board, did nothing, and then tried to file a lawsuit after 5 p.m. the night before Stern was to be sworn in, thus creating an "avoidable emergency."

"It is baffling why, if the Plaintiff is relying upon this six-month-old information, it waited until after the election and until the night before the candidates were to take office, to seek extraordinary relief from this court," Walsh wrote.

Sorry Walmart, I'm moving into the neighborhood and there's nothing you or Niesen Kasdin and DDR can do about it.https://t.co/pE9kicWyYH — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 13, 2016

Stern, meanwhile, contends that DDR was acting as Walmart's proxy, in order to purge the company's biggest local opponent from the Midtown government. Stern tells New Times the ordeal reminded him of a saying one of his old history teachers hung from a sign in his classroom.

"It said, 'Your failure to plan does not constitute an emergency on my behalf,'" Stern said. "The judge must have seen that sign, because she almost quoted it in the ruling."

Attempting to illegally invalidate an entire election reeks of desperation — but it appears to have been one of DDR and Walmart's last available moves in their fight over Midtown's land. A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stern has fought Walmart's plans to build on a property at NW 29th Street and North Miami Avenue since the world's highest-revenue company announced plans to build there in 2011. Walmart broke ground on the project in January, despite Stern's objections. Stern argues that a portion of the project will cross onto land owned by the Midtown Miami Community Development District, and that neither Walmart nor the city obtained the correct paperwork to build on the Development District's land.

Stern also says Walmart wanted to build an illegal driveway that would have violated portions of the zoning code, but that the city allowed the project to move forward anyway.

During Stern's legal battle, the activist also sued the city for withholding public records he'd asked for. In April of this year, Stern won — County Judge Michael Hanzman ruled that the City of Miami had broken the state's Sunshine Law.

Vindication. Beat City of #Miami in court today for breaking Sunshine Law, withholding #NoWalmartinMidtown records pic.twitter.com/FgUXbEcscv — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 14, 2016

After that victory, Stern revealed that the Walmart had been building on illegal permits, and in June of this year, the city formally revoked Walmart's building permit. Stern claimed victory, and the project has sat dormant since June.

In June, Stern announced that he planned to run for the Midtown Development board, due to the fact that the board owns a part of the land Walmart wants to build on.

"I want to defend the district's boundaries," he tells New Times, "and I would like to help direct district operations to enhance the artistic look and feel of Midtown. Midtown has lots of public spaces that are under-activated."

Stern won his board seat last Election Day, and was set to be sworn in at a meeting today. But after 5 p.m. on December 9, DDR filed an emergency petition to try and stop Stern from taking office, alleging that since he didn't live in Midtown, he couldn't sit on the area's development board. But Walsh, the county judge, threw that argument out flatly.

"There is no sworn affidavit, nor any verified statement of fact, which supports this allegation that during the months between qualifying and the election, the Defendants failed to secure residency within the district," the judge wrote. She added that evidence showed Stern planned to address issues with his listed address at today's swearing-in ceremony.