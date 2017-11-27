Little Haiti Rent Jumped 13 Percent Last Quarter, Tied for Biggest Spike in Miami

Despite outcries from community leaders, Little Haiti continues to rapidly gentrify. The Miami neighborhood — which sits conveniently north of Wynwood and the Design District and just west of the Biscayne Boulevard corridor — has been getting carved up by thirsty property developers as of late, and that trend has continued unabated in 2017.

While Miami's condominium market seems to be in something of a slowdown, the real-estate analytics website Zumper reported today that rent prices in Little Haiti and nearby Gladeview (just north of Brownsville and Liberty City) jumped 13 percent over the Fall quarter. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Little Haiti now sits at $1,300 per month. One-bedroom rent in Gladeview now tops $1,000, and monthly housing costs in Liberty City are even nearing those prices, too. (A separate study in 2016 recommended that particularly greedy developers start plunking down money on Liberty City properties in order to "flip" them to new residents, ignoring the fact that Liberty City is historically Miami's poorest community.)

Rent in Little Haiti is now roughly comparable to that of northern Miami Beach, including the Normandy Isles area: