Little Haiti Rent Jumped 13 Percent Last Quarter, Tied for Biggest Spike in Miami
Marc Averette via Wikimedia Commons

Little Haiti Rent Jumped 13 Percent Last Quarter, Tied for Biggest Spike in Miami

Jerry Iannelli | November 27, 2017 | 4:41pm
AA

Despite outcries from community leaders, Little Haiti continues to rapidly gentrify. The Miami neighborhood — which sits conveniently north of Wynwood and the Design District and just west of the Biscayne Boulevard corridor — has been getting carved up by thirsty property developers as of late, and that trend has continued unabated in 2017.

While Miami's condominium market seems to be in something of a slowdown, the real-estate analytics website Zumper reported today that rent prices in Little Haiti and nearby Gladeview (just north of Brownsville and Liberty City) jumped 13 percent over the Fall quarter. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Little Haiti now sits at $1,300 per month. One-bedroom rent in Gladeview now tops $1,000, and monthly housing costs in Liberty City are even nearing those prices, too. (A separate study in 2016 recommended that particularly greedy developers start plunking down money on Liberty City properties in order to "flip" them to new residents, ignoring the fact that Liberty City is historically Miami's poorest community.)

Rent in Little Haiti is now roughly comparable to that of northern Miami Beach, including the Normandy Isles area:

Little Haiti Rent Jumped 13 Percent Last Quarter, Tied for Biggest Spike in Miami (2)
Zumper

As one might expect, rents in South Beach, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Wynwood remain out-of-reach to people making the median Miami-Dade County income, which remains around $44,000.

In fact, the map above illustrates how ill-advised and upsetting the reality of renting an apartment in Miami is right now for Millennials, recent college graduates, and the working class. Living alone in a one-bedroom apartment in most areas of the city is basically unfeasible. In fact, rent prices across the city are even higher than they were roughly 15 months ago, when New Times warned that summer 2016 rents were so high that "you can't afford to live anywhere." In hindsight, rent in Little Haiti was $50 cheaper per month back then. Those were the salad days.

No wonder Miami is regularly ranked the worst place to rent an apartment in America.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

