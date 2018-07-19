Dolphins Will Reportedly Suspend Protesting Players for As Many as Four Games

Accused collegiate rapist and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston was only suspended three games this year for groping an Arizona Uber driver in March 2016.

But somehow, in the twisted, racist, nether-world logic of the NFL, the Miami Dolphins have decided to suspend players for as many as four games if they kneel during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in the criminal justice system, according to a draft disciplinary rulebook the Associated Press obtained this afternoon.

The team announced its utterly insane new policy on the same day the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union released a massive report outlining how Miami-Dade County's criminal-justice system systemically punishes blacks more harshly than whites for committing the same crimes. After analyzing criminal-justice data from 2010 through 2015, the ACLU found that black defendants have been treated more harshly at every step of the judicial process. The ACLU wrote that blacks in Miami are arrested at higher rates for the same crimes, given fewer pre-trial release options, ordered to pay higher bail amounts, are convicted at higher rates, and are given longer sentences once convicted. This is all true even though data shows whites and blacks tend to break the law at roughly the same rates.