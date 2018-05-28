NFL Owners' National Anthem Policy Shows They Are Racist and Un-American

The National Football League is downright un-American. Its billionaire owners are out-of-touch with the players and the African-American community. This is an organization in which the employers see themselves as plantation masters and the employees as their slaves.

This is why the league is always enacting idiotic rules such as the one approved last week that would fine teams when players kneel to protest injustice against blacks in the United States. It's just a way to trash NFL athletes who want to stand up for their disenfranchised brothers and sisters. Last season, black people boycotted the league after ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was blackballed for starting the protests.

After all the money the owners lost, you'd think they'd engage in dialogue with protesting players. Instead, they prefer to use their remaining dollars to influence politicians to give teams tax breaks and other economic incentives. That money would be better spent combatting gun violence that is killing so many children, not only in Parkland and Santa Fe but also in black communities where deranged white guys such as George Zimmerman are allowed to kill black teenage boys without any consequences.