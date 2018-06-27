The Ten Best Spa Deals for Miami Spa Month 2018

If you're in need of some rest and relaxation, good news: Miami Spa Month returns July 1. The two-month special offers the city's most exclusive spas at discounted pricing.

The citywide initiative, curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), runs until the end of August. This year's spread includes a range of services, including poolside massages, personal cabanas, facials, hot stones, tea-inspired aromatherapy, alcohol-infused treatments, and free fitness classes.

"This year, Miami Spa Month is embracing more than just indulgent treatments," GMCVB president and CEO William D. Talbert says. "Wellness and mindfulness are an important part of the pampering experience, from complimentary yoga to meditation and barre."

Expect sizable savings, such as treatments priced at $109 or $139 for 50- to 80-minute sessions. Because it's hard to keep track of all these discounts, we did the math for you. All you have to do is lie back and relax. Here are the ten best deals of Miami Spa Month 2018.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Fontainebleau

1. Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau. Head to the Fontainebleau's 40,000-square-foot spa for a workday bonus treatment available Monday through Thursday. Try an aromatic 80-minute Swedish massage, an 80-minute exfoliating facial, or a 100-minute head-to-toe rescue. For even more indulgence, consider the "The Perfect Pair" package, offering a choice of two treatments in one day for $199. You can also take advantage of the spa's amenities, such as a "Water Journey," where you transition through jet baths, rain tunnels, and steam rooms. As a spa guest, you'll also have access to the Fontainebleau's pool, beach, and gym for the day. Discounted parking costs $15 and is valid for up to five hours. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4772; fontainebleau.com/miamispamonth; lapisspa@fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Eden Roc

2. Esencia at the Eden Roc. Indulge in lunch at Los Angeles-based restaurant Malibu Farm before heading to the Eden Roc's Esencia Wellness spa. Consider the "Miami Livin'," a hot stone massage meant to alleviate muscle pain, tension, and fatigue ($109). Take it up a notch with the "Ocean Glow," a full-body exfoliation coupled with a 25-minute massage ($139). Plus, every massage-goer can take part in a complimentary fitness or wellness class, from mat pilates to beach yoga and cardio boxing. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5585; miamiandbeaches.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Turnberry Isle

3. Âme Spa & Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami. After a $3 million spa renovation, Turnberry Isle's Âme Spa will participate in Miami Spa Month with an amethyst quartz massage, which employs a heated quartz salt mix meant to clear and detox lungs ($109 to $139). There is also salt bath float therapy where guests float in a bath filled with 800 pounds of salt to relax the muscles and body tissues ($109). Before each treatment, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the Swiss showers, the Himalayan salt room, and the aroma, chroma, and music therapy steam room. Best of all, if you book a Saturday treatment, enjoy 20 percent off brunch at Corsair, located inside the hotel. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-933-6930; amewellness.com.

Courtesy of Agua Spa

4. Agua Spa at the Delano. In true Miami fashion, Agua Spa, a 3,500-square-foot penthouse space overlooking the ocean, offers treatments paired with complimentary bubbly. Choose from a sparkling cocktail facial, which is a 50-minute pre-party eye and skin package including cleansing, toning, and a mini-massage ($109); or a 50-minute chill out session, including a milk-and-honey Swedish massage ($139). Treatments typically cost $150 to $300, making Spa Month at the Delano one of the best deals in town. If you've got a group of girlfriends, consider a frozé group package for three or more guests. You'll each receive a 50-minute treatment of choice plus an all-day cabana at the pool with a pitcher of frozé for group and beach access ($199 per person). 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-6100; morganshotelgroup.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

5. The Bamford Haybarn Spa at the 1 Hotel South Beach. This South Beach hotel is home to the nation's first location of the U.K.-based Bamford Haybarn Spa. The space , which opened in December 2016, specializes in holistic treatments meant to create a connection between spa guests and nature. We suggest the Himalayan salt stone massage, priced at $139 during Miami Spa Month, nearly $100 off the regular price. The treatment uses warm hand-carved salt stones from the Himalayas, along with Bamford signature oils. All spa guests receive a complimentary beach chair and free valet parking. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6792; 1hotels.com/south-beach/spa.

Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

6. Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel. Visit the Faena's spa, known as the Tierra Santa Healing House, for an 50-minute coconut massage ($139). Guests begin with a DIY ritual that includes lathering up with a choice of muds, scrubs, butters , and oils available at spa reception. Then enjoy full access to the wet spa area and wet scrub rooms with showers. Next is the massage , which uses virgin coconut oil. Or, skip a massage for an indulgent manicure and pedicure instead ($109). Tierra Santa’s in-house nail studio serves up the latest in colors, nail-art, and hand treatments. This year, all spa month guests will also receive a complimentary yoga or meditation class followed by their booked appointment. Keep in mind, services at Tierra Santa are usually priced at upwards of $300, which means a treatment during spa month is the cheapest it will ever get. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Mondrian

7. GUYandGIRL Spa at the Mondrian. Deals covering everything from facials to massages will be offered every day of the week at the Mondrian. Here, go for the "East Meets West Swe-Thai Massage," a 50-minute experience that blends soft tissue therapies and yoga-style stretching to relieve pain and increase flexibility ($109). That's not all: Each treatment includes a complimentary glass of champagne, access to the thermal suite, and an all-day pass to the Mondrian's pool deck. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1950; morganshotelgroup.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Aquanox Spa

8. Aquanox Spa at the Trump International Beach Resort. In Sunny Isles, Aquanox offers the most bang for your buck with 75-minute treatments priced between $109 and $139. Every service — ranging from milk-and-honey body polishes to rose petal facials and deep-tissue massages — includes a heated moisturizing hand and foot massage, as well as access to the spa's saunas, steam rooms, and a relaxation lounge. Specials include access to the fitness center, pools, and beach club, along with complimentary valet parking throughout your treatment day. 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5730; trumpmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Carillon

9. The Spa at the Carillon Miami. At the spa inside the Carillon hotel, face the Atlantic Ocean and treat yourself to the "Glow and Go," a 50-minute full-body exfoliation using sea algae and salt ($109); or a deluxe tissue massage, which is meant to help rebalance the body and combat fatigue and pain caused by day to day activities ($139). Other treatments include a seaweed detox facial with an algae mask ($109) and an 80-minute seaweed manicure and pedicure ($139). 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-276-2226; carillonhotel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Setai