Art Basel 2017's Best Public Art

For locals, the biggest question during Miami Art Week is not “What should I do?” but “Where can I get past the velvet rope?” The Magic City becomes a global art playground every December, but far too many shows and parties are reserved for the private-jet set flying in from New York or London. Luckily, Miami is also a hub for world-class outdoor art, most of which is accessible to everyone, no dress code required. Here are some of our favorites this year.

Even better news: Unless otherwise noted, admission is free.

Wynwood Walls. The Walls are arguably the selfie capital of North America, but they're still one of the finest outdoor museums around. And this Wynwood institution always bring the goods when it comes time to update its murals and sculptures for Miami Art Week. This year, the debut of a dozen installations by artists hailing from France, Norway, Amsterdam, Portugal, and the States will coincide with Art Basel's opening day. They'll work off the theme "humankind," a utopian ideal needed now more than ever. Opens Thursday, December 7, at 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami.