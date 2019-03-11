Yeasty Brews in Lauderhill Will Celebrate Beer's Fermentation Process

Yeasty Brews, a new brewhouse opening in Lauderhill, will celebrate a key component of the beer-making process: yeast.
The idea for Yeasty Brews started when partners Daniel Pfaffenbach and
The partners wanted to make their own artisanal beers that highlight yeast's essential role in beer making, so Pfaffenbach, a news correspondent at WINK, decided to switch careers and chase his dreams of owning a brewery.
He first applied as a bartender at Fat Point Brewing Company in Punta Gorda, but after his interview was given the opportunity to start as a cellarman working in the brewhouse. He eventually moved up to an assistant brewer slot.
Pfaffenbach was then offered the head brewer position at
Together with Mizrahi, his business and life partner, Pfaffenbach opened Yeasty Brews, where the duo brews traditional beers with a twist. Currently, Yeasty has an agreement with Lincoln's Beard to contract brew and distribute its Banana Slinger, a milkshake hefeweizen currently available throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, including at Riverside Market Plantation, Kush, Fat Tap Beer Bar, Lincoln's Beard Brewing, Bougies,
In the coming weeks, the brewhouse will start producing dry-hopped Belgian pale ales, strawberry milkshake IPAs, a key lime vanilla cream ale, dragonfruit tripels, and watermelon Belgian pale ales — all brewed with fresh, locally sourced fruits.
A taproom will follow, with plans to open by late fall 2019. "We just want people to have fun, enjoy their time with us, and drink great beer," Pfaffenbach says.
Yeasty Brews Brewing Company. 1784 NW 38th Ave., Lauderhill; yeastybrews.com. Taproom opening fall 2019.
