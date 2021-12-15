Where to Buy Coquito by the Bottle in Miami 2021

Abi Maria Bar & Refuge

The holidays are here, and in Miami, that means it's time to toast what's ahead with coquito.The Puerto Rican version of eggnog is a creamy, rum-based cocktail that traditionally combines coconut, condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Miami coquito makers get creative, adding tropical and holiday-appropriate flavors and selling the festive drink by the bottle — including gluten- and dairy-free options.Below is an alphabetical list of top options for scoring your holiday coquito.Abi Maria Bar & Refuge is offering to-go bottles of its signature Biscoff coquito. A 16-ounce bottle serves two and costs $15.This coquito, spiked with Bacardí traditional rum, fuses silky coconut flavor, toasty spices, and hints of vanilla and cinnamon.Pick up a to-go bottle of coquito at this Wynwood pub. A bottle costs $25 and serves three to four people.Coquito King makes 50 different flavors of coquito, including hot cinnamon, eggnog, pumpkin spice, gingersnap, marshmallow cream, and cheesecake. Prices for the traditional flavor start at $25 for a pint and rise to $100 for a gallon jug. Specialty flavors cost an additional $2.At Chefs on the Run, find a traditional coquito containing cinnamon, nutmeg, clove-spiced rum, and a special liqueur ($24). Chefs on the Run also makes peanut butter, cinnamon roll, and even butterbeer flavors ($28 each).Jess Orta wants her coquito to be the "official" coquito of the 305, and in order to back it up, she offers hers in flavors like pastelito de guayaba and cafecito. Those flavors, along with traditional coquito, are priced at $25 per bottle. Any flavor is available in a vegan version made with coconut milk and almond milk ($35). Orta will deliver from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale for a fee that ranges from $10 to $20).This creamy liqueur is made with one-year-old rum from Puerto Rico, sweetened condensed milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It's probably the most convenient way to get your hands on some coquito, and for $22 a bottle, it makes a great gift.This phonetically spelled brand is available in a traditional version as well as fun flavors like Nutella and pumpkin spice. Koh-Kee-Toh also makes a vegan version. Bottles cost $25 for 700 milliliters and $15 for 350 milliliters.Luz Neda makes a traditional coquito that's gluten-free, dairy-free, has no egg, and is vegan-friendly. Each bottle is made to order and is available for curbside pickup in South Miami (location will be disclosed after you order) or can be delivered throughout Miami-Dade for an additional $5.Jorge Montes offers eggnog coquito made with dark rum for $25 for a 750-milliliter bottle from Roho Kitchen in Davie. Coquito is available until December 30 and keeps in the fridge for about 30 days. While you're at Roho, sign up for a cooking class or purchase one to give as a gift.