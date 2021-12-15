Where to Buy Coquito by the Bottle in Miami 2021

The holidays are here, and in Miami, that means it's time to toast what's ahead with coquito.
The Puerto Rican version of eggnog is a creamy, rum-based cocktail that traditionally combines coconut, condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Miami coquito makers get creative, adding tropical and holiday-appropriate flavors and selling the festive drink by the bottle — including gluten- and dairy-free options.
Below is an alphabetical list of top options for scoring your holiday coquito.
Abi Maria Bar & Refuge
Abi Maria Bar & Refuge is offering to-go bottles of its signature Biscoff coquito. A 16-ounce bottle serves two and costs $15. Pick up at 8860 SW 72nd Place; 786-838-4822; barabimaria.com.
Bacardí Coquito
This coquito, spiked with Bacardí traditional rum, fuses silky coconut flavor, toasty spices, and hints of vanilla and cinnamon. Available by the bottle for $19 at Total Wine locations in Miami and online.
The Butcher Shop
Pick up a to-go bottle of coquito at this Wynwood pub. A bottle costs $25 and serves three to four people. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.
Coquito King 340
Coquito King makes 50 different flavors of coquito, including hot cinnamon, eggnog, pumpkin spice, gingersnap, marshmallow cream, and cheesecake. Prices for the traditional flavor start at $25 for a pint and rise to $100 for a gallon jug. Specialty flavors cost an additional $2. Call 340-643-3250 or DM @coquitoking340 on Instagram to place an order for delivery (fees start at $5) in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Chefs on the Run
At Chefs on the Run, find a traditional coquito containing cinnamon, nutmeg, clove-spiced rum, and a special liqueur ($24). Chefs on the Run also makes peanut butter, cinnamon roll, and even butterbeer flavors ($28 each). To claim your bottle for pickup at the restaurant, place an order in advance by calling the restaurant. 10 E. Mowry Dr., Homestead; 305-245-0085; chefsontherunhomestead.com.
Coquito Miami 305
Jess Orta wants her coquito to be the "official" coquito of the 305, and in order to back it up, she offers hers in flavors like pastelito de guayaba and cafecito. Those flavors, along with traditional coquito, are priced at $25 per bottle. Any flavor is available in a vegan version made with coconut milk and almond milk ($35). Orta will deliver from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale for a fee that ranges from $10 to $20). Place orders via coquitomiami305.com.
Coquito Trigo Coconut Cream
This creamy liqueur is made with one-year-old rum from Puerto Rico, sweetened condensed milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It's probably the most convenient way to get your hands on some coquito, and for $22 a bottle, it makes a great gift. Available at Total Wine locations in Miami and online.
Koh-Kee-Toh
This phonetically spelled brand is available in a traditional version as well as fun flavors like Nutella and pumpkin spice. Koh-Kee-Toh also makes a vegan version. Bottles cost $25 for 700 milliliters and $15 for 350 milliliters. Order at kohkeetoh.com; allow 24 to 48 hours for delivery within the greater Miami area, or pick up in Coral Gables Delivery prices range by address; pick-up address will be sent when order is placed.
Neda's Coquito
Luz Neda makes a traditional coquito that's gluten-free, dairy-free, has no egg, and is vegan-friendly. Each bottle is made to order and is available for curbside pickup in South Miami (location will be disclosed after you order) or can be delivered throughout Miami-Dade for an additional $5. Order via Instagram @nedascoquito.com.
Roho Kitchen
Jorge Montes offers eggnog coquito made with dark rum for $25 for a 750-milliliter bottle from Roho Kitchen in Davie. Coquito is available until December 30 and keeps in the fridge for about 30 days. While you're at Roho, sign up for a cooking class or purchase one to give as a gift. 8338 W. State Rd. 84, Davie; 954-200-2895; rohokitchen.com.