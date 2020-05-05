Join New Times, Modelo Beer, and Bodega for a Free Virtual Cinco de Mayo Party

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

This festive day, which commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, is traditionally fueled with beer, tequila, tacos, music, and friends.

Despite government-mandated physical distancing orders, you can still get together with your friends for some margaritas and micheladas at New Times' Cinco de Mayo virtual event.

Today, May 5, beginning at 6 p.m., we‘ll be partying live from Bodega in South Beach. Be our guest and learn how to make micheladas and margaritas with mixologist Hayden Miller and dance to the sounds of DJ Spiff —there'll even be a performance by a live mariachi band!

Best of all, the event is free: Just RSVP before 5 p.m. via eventbrite.com to receive your virtual event access code. Participants will be asked to verify that they are 21 and over.

For even more fun, pick up a special Cinco de Mayo party kit from a participating Miami restaurant. Kits may include taco fixings, Modelo beer, michelada kits, and more. Visit each restaurant's websites for prices and details. Participating restaurants include:



American Social (Brickell); americansocialbar.com . Six pack of Modelo and other Cinco de Mayo favorites (see site for menu offerings).

. Bartaco; bartaco.com . Cinco kit for four people with an option to add a Modelo six pack.

. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila; bodegamiami.com. Michelada kit.

Cancun Grill (Miami Lakes and Doral locations); cancungrillmiamilakes.com. One liter of pre-batched michelada.

Coyo Taco (Coral Gables, Brickell, and Wynwood locations); coyo-taco.com. Individual michelada kits , Modelo six packs, and family fun packs.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Midtown, South Beach, North Miami, Downtown Dadeland, Doral, and West Kendall locations); limefreshmexicangrill.com. Family meal kit with option to add Modelo and margaritas.

Latin House Grill; latinhousegrill.com. Taco box and a michelada.



Taquerias El Mexicano; calleochotacos.com. Fiesta for four that includes chips and salsa, Mexican rice, Tacos, and churros.

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar; tequiztlan.com. See site for details.

Modelo beer is also supporting first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Modelo's Instagram to learn how you can #CincUp with Modelo to salute first responders.