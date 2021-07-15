Free Britney in a Can: J. Wakefield Brewing Co. Releases Britney Spears-Themed Beer

Following the 39-year-old pop star's heart-wrenching confession describing the trauma she has endured throughout the 13-year conservatorship, it seems the entire world is now intimately aware of Spears' struggles.
The outpouring of support from around the globe has only helped her cause; this week brought word that the singer will be permitted to hire her own lawyer — a development that might prove to be the first step in ending the conservatorship.
That news is certainly worthy of a hearty cheers! from any Britney fan, and Miamians can suit the action to the word with J. Wakefield Brewing Co.'s recent can release: Oops!... I Did It Again, a 6.5 percent ABV India Pale Ale that New Times has learned was in fact brewed by accident.
"We had to act quick to save the beer, so we made it into a hazy IPA," brewery operations manager Maria Cabre, tells New Times.
Cabre describes the beer, made with Nelson Sauvin and Motueka hops, as a hazy IPA that's light-bodied, crisp, and refreshing. "You get a lot of tropical fruit notes from the hops," she adds.
As for the name?
Cabre says she's a huge Britney fan and whenever something doesn't go according to plan, she's been known to quote the singer's 2000 megahit.
The beer, by the way, was named before this week's most recent turn of events in the Spears conservatorship hearings.
Oops!... I Did it Again is available in four-packs at the Wynwood taproom ($18) and on draft. It's a super-limited run, so get it while you can, bitch.