Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Returns With New Event Lineup

January 6, 2022 8:00AM

Guests enjoy wine pours at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.
Guests enjoy wine pours at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

The third edition of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival takes place next week at a new oceanfront location.

The festival, which celebrates Broward County's food, wine, craft beer, and spirits scene, will showcase its highest number of activations yet — a total of 20 events held across the county from Monday, January 10, through Sunday, January 16.

“We debuted in 2019 with four activations, but always had our one-, three-, and five-year plans in place,” says Phil Marro, who cofounded the festival with partner Kate Reed. “COVID made us refocus our energies and efforts into growing the festival in different ways and expand even more than we initially predicted, which turns out to be a great thing for everyone.”

Marro also wants to put a spotlight on Fort Lauderdale's culinary footprint. "Our goal is to keep elevating the local food scene and make sure people know that Fort Lauderdale and Broward County are exceptional destinations for all kinds of foodies.”

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Though they were eager to build on the momentum from the event's debut in 2019, Reed and Marro had to pause in 2020 because of the pandemic. They hosted a reimagined festival week in 2021, offering guests a series of small, socially distanced dinners across Broward. Owing to its success, the dinners have become a permanent feature of the festival. Six will be held this year and the first, an intimate meal hosted by chef Rino Cerbone of Heritage restaurant, will kick off the festival on Monday, January 10 (tickets cost $175).
click to enlarge The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest returns with six days of events. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE FOOD & WINE FEST
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest returns with six days of events.
Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest
An expanded series of educational, chef-driven food and beverage classes has also been incorporated into the festival, including kid-friendly options. The new additions will join the event’s already popular Cocktail Confidential, a spirit-focused event that will feature three signature cocktails crafted by a master mixologist with light bites prepared by TRP Taste’s culinary team on Wednesday, January 12 (tickets cost $75).

A  Poolside BBQ Battle will take place at the Hyatt Centric Las Olas, featuring a lineup of local chefs joining Master Chef season seven winner Shaun O’Neale and Chopped champion Ed Randolph from New York's Handsome Devil BBQ. The evening will include a silent auction of memorabilia, with proceeds benefitting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (tickets start at $109).

The Grand tasting takes place on Saturday, January 15, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, with restaurants like Mastro's Ocean Club and Pink Love Donuts and More participating, alongside Temple Street Eatery and Sushi Garage.  According to Marro, around 3,000 guests are expected to attend and enjoy bites, cocktails, and wine tastings along with an array of cooking demos (tickets start at $69).

The festival closes with Family Day, a free event featuring kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and cocktail bars on Sunday, January 16.


Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. January 10-16, 2022, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and other venues. For ticket information and a complete schedule of events, visit gflfoodwine.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Skin Deep

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation