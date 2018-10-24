Tacolandia 2018 Features Tacos for Every Taste

New Times'Tacolandia returns to Soho Studios in Wynwood November 17 with tacos for every taste.

The party, presented by Goya, will offer unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries, such as 222 Taco, Amour de Miami, Boss Burger & Brew, Cabo Flats, Doggystyle Miami Hot Dogs, K. Ramen. Burger, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Madlove, Pilo's Street Tacos, Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar, Point Break Poke House, Rocco's Tacos, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Taula Fresh Mediterranean, Xochimex Cantina Grill, and Yarumba.

Whether you're into a classic fish taco or like to experiment with braised lamb or brisket, there's a taco for you — including vegetarian options. Restaurants that have confirmed menu items include:

Cabo Flats: carnitas al Cabo ( soft tacos w/ carnitas)



C3viche3 Town: fish and chicken tacos



Lona Cocina Tequileria: braised lamb tacos with salsa verde



Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar: pork belly tacos



Point Break Poke House: Maverick poke tacos



Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar: brisket tacos



Rubio's Coastal Grill: salsa verde shrimp tacos



Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food: spicy hibiscus cocktail and Mediterranean tacos



Xochimex Cantina Grill: tacos al pastor



Feel good about scarfing down all those tacos, because Tacolandia has partnered with Farm Share to host a canned food drive. A portion of proceeds will also benefit this local, Homestead-based organization.

General admission costs $45 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Gather some friends and take advantage of the Fiesta Four-Pack: four tickets for $135 (only $33.75 each).

VIP admission costs $60 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section with open bar (spirits provided by Banyan Reserve vodka, Herradura tequila, Modelo, Veza Sur, and Blue Martini) and exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $180 ($45 per ticket).

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com.