Spanish Marie Brewery Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Alberto Cespedes opened Spanish Marie Brewery more than a year ago in West Kendall, although a grand opening ceremony was never held. The time for a formal ceremony has finally come.

The brewery located at 14241 SW 120th St., Suite 109 will hold its grand opening starting at 2 p.m. on September 7. This will be the day that will not only celebrate the opening of Spanish Marie but also reveal the brand which Cespedes has spent more than a year perfecting.

"We've been in a holding pattern for a year," Cespedes says. "The brand of Spanish Marie is coming to fruition."

Cespedes said that the brewery is holding true to its original Prohibition-era theme. The brewery takes its name after Marie Waite, the legendary rum rummer of 1920s South Florida who outran the Coast Guard smuggling booze in the Florida Straits. She mysteriously disappeared without leaving a trace. The tap room is fashioned after a speakeasy, with customers entering through a secret door in order to enjoy some brews.

While the brewery will be pouring during its grand opening, the party and mini-festival will be held near the brewery in a 50,000 square feet basketball court in a nearby complex. Cespedes said he originally wanted to throw a block party, but decided to have it indoors because of the rain.

Saturday will also mark the brewery's first bottle release: Blueberry Lemon Cake, which his described as a "pastry berliner" that will be released in 750 milliliter bottles each. The brewery's first collaboration will be with Beat Culture Brewery, which opened in Miami last March.

The opening celebration will include at least three food trucks, music and entertainment, DJs, and local vendors. Spanish Marie merchandise and growlers will also be sold. Drink tickets for beer will be sold (prices have not yet been determined).

When asked why it took so long to hold a grand opening party, Cespedes cited the normal checklist of things that comes along with opening a brewery in Miami-Dade County. It was crucial that he and his partner, head brewer Jaime Medina, simply get the brewery open and running in its rudimentary form and then everything else would follow.

In the more than a year since it opened, Spanish Marie had already become a locals favorite, including for one patron who also became a bartender. Juan Rodriguez was a regular who was part of the brewery's family until he was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on the turnpike near Quail Roost Drive in May. He was 25 years old. Rodriguez' loss hit he brewery hard. "He was a Kendall kid," Cespedes says. "He became such a good friend to everybody." A memorial was held the following month at the brewery, where a shrine of his personal items dedicated to Rodriguez now sits inside the tap room.

One of Rodriguez' favorite events at the brewery, Cespedes said, was hosting game night, which still occurs on a regular basis. Board and card games of different varieties on the tap room shelves await anyone willing to give them a play.

Spanish Marie Brewery One-Year Anniversary and Grand Reveal Party.2 p.m.to 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at 14241 SW 120th St., Suite 109, Miami, 786-780-4872; instagram.com/spanishmarie. Admission is free. RVSP via eventbrite.com.