The South Florida-Born Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach

If a rosé-in-hand, feet in the sand vibe sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend in South Florida, a returning event known as Seaglass is designed to deliver precisely that experience.
Venice magazine founder Carlos Suarez tells New Times he often found himself lamenting the lack of oceanfront events in the city of Fort Lauderdale during the coastal commute to his office each morning. To remedy that, he created one to fill the void.
Today, his highly curated Seaglass: a Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience is considered a thriving success, growing from one tent to two in its third year while offerings area wine lovers a three-day festival that's all about — you guessed it — rosé.
As many as 3,500 people decked out in pink and white are expected to attend over the course of the three-day weekend, explains Suarez, each ready to raise a toast to rosé culture and the chic atmosphere surrounding those who love the pink-hued vino.
"As creative director for Venice, I'd been lucky enough to visit some pretty amazing, high-end rosé festivals from Malibu to Aspen," says Suarez. "They were on a different level compared to your typical food and wine festival and always attracted a very fashion-forward crowd. I decided, why can't Fort Lauderdale — the place I call home — have all those things too?"
Suarez says further inspiration for the event began when he read a 2014 Page Six headline that read, "Rosé running dangerously low in the Hamptons."
"I remember thinking, Someone should be paying attention to this," says Suarez. "At the time, there were only a handful of rosé options available, and I knew that would eventually change. And boy, has it changed."
But it wasn't until Suarez was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 that the longtime Florida resident made good on his vision to create the Seaglass Rosé Experience at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Now, the Seaglass founder is not only cancer free, but also celebrating another highly-anticipated edition of the curated, rosé-themed beachfront event first launched in February 2020.
The three-day Seaglass Rosé Experience will take place from Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 23, on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The outdoor, immersive event will feature dozens of rosé varietals from around the world while showcasing the best in wine, spirits, craft beer, live music, and curated food pairings.
If you're new to rosé, Seaglass can be the perfect introduction, adds Suarez. More than 30 brands have been handpicked to pour at the event, many of them labels you won't find at other food- and beverage-themed festivals, making the Fort Lauderdale rosé experience a good place to explore the varietals most under-the-radar names.
"It's not the same wines you'll see at every other wine festival," Suarez promises.
They include brands like Aphrodisé, Bandol, Bodvar, Côte de Femme, Living Coral sparkling rosé, Marcel, Martin’s Rake, Notorious Pink, Pink Flamingo Rose, Rue De Perle Provence, Sonoroso, and Stemmari, to name a few.
And it's not just about the wine. This year, efforts have been made to expand the event's food options, as well. Offerings include a taste of local chefs and establishments including Nicole Rhone (Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort), Paula DaSilva (Burlock Coast), Taek Lee (Takato), Southport Raw Bar, Ocean 234, Thasos, Lona Cocina & Tequileria, Steak 954, Canyon, and Timpano Las Olas.
To give back, the event will donate a portion of the proceeds to AutoNation’s Drive Pink (DRVPNK) initiative, the company's charitable arm that partners with cancer charities nationwide to raise awareness for cancer research and treatment.
"This is our third year, and Seaglass is bigger than ever," sums up Suarez. "From the incredible chefs and wonderful live music lineup to the brands that are pouring, it's truly humbling to see my vision continue to find so much support and love from the community."
Tickets for Seaglass Rosé Experience start at $125 for general admission, which includes branded glassware and unlimited food and beverage. VIP admission is $225 and includes early access, a VIP area, and sponsored bottle service. For $5,500, guests seeking exclusivity in one of 20 VIP cabanas can reserve the remaining few, which come complete with dedicated butler service.
Seaglass Rosé Experience. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; seaglassexperience.com. Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 22 (Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday 1-3 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m.; VIP admission allows entry 30 minutes early).