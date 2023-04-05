Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Miami

New Times' Best of Miami Party Presale Starts Now

April 5, 2023 9:00AM

Celebrate the Best of Miami.
Celebrate the Best of Miami. Miami New Times photo
Miami is a dynamic city with natural beauty, amazing restaurants, exciting nightlife, and more.

New Times celebrates our beloved home each year with the Best of Miami issue. The issue highlights more than 200 places to eat, drink, party, and play. This year, Best of Miami will have a superhero theme to pay tribute to our very own Gotham under the sun: Miami.

And, of course, our readers will be able to share in the fun with the New Times' Readers' Choice poll, which will open in the coming weeks (more details to come).

The robust issue hits newsstands on June 22, and we're throwing a party to mark the occasion.

On Wednesday, June 28, come out to LoanDepot Park for a super celebration with food and drink from some of Miami's most loved restaurants, including La Catrina, Yip, Taco Genius, Miami N' Ice, 2 Korean Girls, Vicky Bakery, Honey Uninhibited, Bartaco, Matador Room, and Ernie's Acai — with more restaurants to be announced in the coming weeks.

General admission tickets cost $35 and include entry to the party at 8:30 p.m. and unlimited bites and drinks.

Supersize your evening with a VIP ticket ($55), which gets you entry at 8 p.m. for an extra half hour of fun. VIP ticket holders can access a special VIP lounge with exclusive drinks and food, including a private VIP bar.

Presale tickets to the Best of Miami party start today, April 5, at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., April 9. To take advantage of this special offer, visit newtimesbestofmiami.com and use promo code BOM23.

New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at LoanDepit Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Presale tickets cost $35 to $55 at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Liberated at Last?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation