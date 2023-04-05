New Times' Best of Miami Party Presale Starts Now

Miami is a dynamic city with natural beauty, amazing restaurants, exciting nightlife, and more.
New Times celebrates our beloved home each year with the Best of Miami issue. The issue highlights more than 200 places to eat, drink, party, and play. This year, Best of Miami will have a superhero theme to pay tribute to our very own Gotham under the sun: Miami.
And, of course, our readers will be able to share in the fun with the New Times' Readers' Choice poll, which will open in the coming weeks (more details to come).
The robust issue hits newsstands on June 22, and we're throwing a party to mark the occasion.
On Wednesday, June 28, come out to LoanDepot Park for a super celebration with food and drink from some of Miami's most loved restaurants, including La Catrina, Yip, Taco Genius, Miami N' Ice, 2 Korean Girls, Vicky Bakery, Honey Uninhibited, Bartaco, Matador Room, and Ernie's Acai — with more restaurants to be announced in the coming weeks.
General admission tickets cost $35 and include entry to the party at 8:30 p.m. and unlimited bites and drinks.
Supersize your evening with a VIP ticket ($55), which gets you entry at 8 p.m. for an extra half hour of fun. VIP ticket holders can access a special VIP lounge with exclusive drinks and food, including a private VIP bar.
Presale tickets to the Best of Miami party start today, April 5, at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., April 9. To take advantage of this special offer, visit newtimesbestofmiami.com and use promo code BOM23.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at LoanDepit Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Presale tickets cost $35 to $55 at newtimesbestofmiami.com.