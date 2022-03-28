Food Events This Week in Miami: Mojito Monday, Laughs on Lincoln, and More

[email protected]

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar launches its weekly Mojito Monday celebration this week.

Mojito Monday at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

The Lincoln Eatery will host its Laughs On Lincoln event this week where food hall attendees can pair food and drink with live entertainment.

Laughs On Lincoln

Yoli Mayor will perform at Let's Talk Womxn Women's History Month Soirée.

Let's Talk Womxn Women's History Month Soirée

Celebrate Villa Azur's 10-year anniversary with an all-white party.

This week, party like it's a Friday on a Monday with Cuba Libre's relaunch of Mojito Monday, enjoy Miami's funniest comedians, celebrate women's empowerment at Let's Talk Womxn Women's History Month soirée, or visit France without leaving Miami Beach.This week, Fort Lauderdale's Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar relaunches Mojito Mondays, a celebration dedicated to the restaurant’s selection of mojitos. Beginning today (Monday, March 28), diners can take advantage of specials on the dozen different mojito varieties while noshing on $2 empanadas available all day at the bar and dining room with a variety of filling options such as pork, beef, or chicken. In addition, a new free mojito-making class will be available in two different time slots; the class comes with one complimentary mojito per participant, created during the class. As part of the launch, guests can also avail themselves of the establishment's free dance lessons and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. with Dance South Florida.Pair stand-up comedy and food-hall fun with Laughs on Lincoln, a special showcase taking place this Wednesday that marries comedy, food, drink, music, and art. The show, hosted by Evan Wimberly, will feature some of Miami's funniest comedians. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets include seating and one free shot.In celebration of Women's History Month, the Miami chapter of Let's Talk Womxn is hosting an evening soirée as part of its ongoing efforts to foster a supportive and collaborative community of women. In celebration of all things women, Let’s Talk Womxn brings together chefs and restaurateurs from across the nation for collaborative dinners, panels, and camaraderie. The events include this week's Miami evening at the 545 Wyn Rooftop, where over 25 female participants will collaborate on unique menu items for one evening that includes chef demonstrations, unlimited food sampling, an open bar, live performance by Yoli Mayor, and rooftop views.Villa Azur opened its first location in Miami Beach in 2012, bringing the vibrant and glamorous French Riviera vibe to the Magic City with elegance. Since then, the concept has been exported worldwide, opening in Mexico City, Saint-Tropez, Bodrum in Turkey, and Dallas at the W Hotel Victory — with Las Vegas launching this summer. This week, the original location celebrates its ten-year milestone with an anniversary edition of its annual white party with live music, beats by DJ Irie, aerialist choreography, and Perrier-Jouët Champagne flowing throughout the night. Guests are encouraged to wear white.