Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pop-Tarts Doughnut, Cracked by Adrianne, and Tiki Cocktails

This week, Adrianne Calvo's food truck concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, opens a permanent brick-and-mortar in South Miami, while the Salty Donut unveils a limited-edition back-to-school doughnut through the end of the week. Plus, bartenders from Broken Shaker and Kyu team up for a late-night bar event complete with tiki cocktails and free food.

Mini blueberry Pop-Tarts doughnut The Salty Donut

Back-to-School Doughnut at the Salty Donut

Swing by the doughnut shop's Wynwood or South Miami location for a limited-edition collector's item lunchbox ($15) to celebrate back to school week. With every lunchbox purchase, customers will receive a free mini blueberry Pop-Tarts doughnut, which includes 24-hour mini brioche dough filled with blueberry jam, fresh blueberry glaze, and topped with a homemade mini blueberry Pop-Tart. The special will also be available via UberEats. Tuesday, August 20, through Friday, August 23, at the Salty Donut, various locations; saltydonut.com.

The fried chicken sandwich at Cracked. Yumbrella

Cracked Opens in South Miami

Tuesday, Adrianne Calvo's food truck concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, will get a permanent spot when she opens a restaurant by the same name at the former No Name Chinese space in South Miami. Cracked will offer a restaurant with table service and an expanded menu from her food truck. The menu is still being finalized, but look for her fried chicken sandwiches, truffled pepperoni pizza fries, and off-the-cob elote. In addition, Calvo will bring a touch of her Kendall fine-dining restaurant to South Miami via a sangria of the week, a roasted Bell & Evans chicken, a hanger steak, sharable vegetable dishes, and an appetizer selection. Prices will range from $9 to $33. 7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; igotcracked.com.

No. 3 Social's first Rooftop Cinema evening is this Tuesday! No. 3 Social

Rooftop Movie Night at No. 3 Social

Tuesday, No. 3 Social will debut a rooftop movie night showing classic hits such as Pulp Fiction, Selena, and Coming to America. Screenings are complimentary, and food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. Purchase a dinner box — including a sandwich, salad, and a cocktail pitcher for two or two mini champagne bottles — for $40. An à la carte snacks and cocktail menu is also available. Seating is first-come, first-served. This Tuesday's screening of Coming to America will begin at sundown. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com.

EXPAND Kyu's bar Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Make It a Double With Broken Shaker at Kyu

Wednesday, Richard Mehia and Mike Dumapias of Broken Shaker at the Freehand will merge their bartending flair with Kyu’s Ilan Chartor and the Kyu bar team. The tiki-themed drink menu will feature both teams’ creative spins on island-inspired classics, such as the Zombie, Mai Tai, and Jungle Bird ($10 and up). Complimentary bites, served from 10:15 to 11:15 p.m. by Kyu's chef Raheem Sealey, include Korean fried chicken, crispy kale, and caramel shichimi popcorn. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit organization, Debris Free Oceans. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle featuring dinners from Kyu and select spirits offerings, with raffle donations supporting beach, reef, and ocean conservancy. 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Kyu, 251 BW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com.

EXPAND BLT Prime

Oysters and Rosé and BLT Prime

National Oyster Day (August 5) may be over until next year, but BLT Prime has decided to extend its promo through the end of August. Visit the restaurant for a half dozen oysters and a glass of Caprice de Clementine rosé for $20. BLT Prime at the Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com.