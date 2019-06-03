Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Domino Night, Movie-Inspired Cocktails, and Seven-Hour Happy Hour

This week, La Placita hosts domino night with live music, cigar rolling, and the pop-up La Lechonera, while Fi’lia South Beach offers a seven-hour happy hour with food and drink specials. Plus, Food Network's Best Baker in America returns Monday with two South Florida contestants, and Boulud Sud serves movie-inspired cocktails.

Food Network's Best Baker in America . Food Network's popular Best Baker in America, hosted by celebrity chef Scott Conant, has returned for its third season, and this year, South Florida has some skin in the game. Nine pastry chefs are vying for the coveted title of America's Best Baker. The contestants face challenges such as creating the perfect flaming baked Alaska and mini princess cakes. Each baker's survival hinges on chef personalities Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid, who assess each treat based on skill and flavor. Julie Franceschini is a fierce contender, as evinced by the Instagram page run by Cafe Boulud West Palm, where she's executive pastry chef. Miami resident and Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove executive pastry chef Marian Mulero is also gunning for the title. Mulero is known for elaborate cake designs, but treats such as macarons and gooey cinnamon rolls are also in her wheelhouse. Monday, June 3, the contestants will take on French pastries. Best Baker in America airs on Food Network Mondays at 9 p.m.

Movie-inspired cocktails at Boulud Sud Miami. The restaurant's head bartender, Craig Welsh, is celebrating the spirit of this summer’s blockbusters with three new cocktails every month through July to coincide with new releases. Through June 7, stop by Boulud Sud for the Rocket Fuel, inspired by Rocketman, made with bourbon, cold-brew coffee, and egg-white foam; the Smoke & Fire, inspired by Aladdin, with mezcal, smoked paprika, cayenne, and grapefruit; and the Greenzilla, inspired by Godzilla: King of the Monsters, blended with green chili vodka and red-pepper-infused olive oil. Be sure to catch the films that inspired the cocktails at Silverspot Cinema across the street. Through Thursday, June 7, at Boulud Sud Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.

Domino night at La Placita. Every Tuesday, La Placita transforms into a Latin piano bar with domino tournaments featuring local chefs. Plus, expect cigar rolling and chef/owner Jose Mendin's La Lechonera, where customers can select foods displayed and cooked on the spot. All plates are priced under $10; also get cuchifritos for $5, craft cocktails for $7, specialty cocktails for $9, beer for $2, and Don Q rum cocktails for $5. 7 p.m. every Tuesday at La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; pubbellyglobal.com.

Seven-hour happy hour at Fi’lia South Beach. Italian restaurant Fi’lia South Beach, located inside the Berkeley Shore Hotel, recently launched a seven-hour happy hour, available seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. Discounted bites include truffle fries ($8), zucchini flowers ($12), and smoked beef carpaccio ($12), and drinks include beer ($4), house wine ($6), and a lineup of cocktails ($8) such as the vodka-based Parched, made with cucumber, parsley-lemon syrup, and soda. 1 to 7 p.m. daily at Fi’lia South Beach, Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1729; sbe.com/restaurants.

Rosé Thursdays at the Traymore by Michael Schwartz. National Rosé Day comes early as the Traymore by Michael Schwartz launches Rosé Thursdays. Sip discounted glasses of Bodvár Rosé No. 1 ($10 per glass or $40 per bottle) and Bodvár Rosé No. 5 ($12 per glass or $45 per bottle). Dig into bar bites such as Korean pork ribs ($16), Thai grilled fish ($21), Asian-style clam bake ($25), and a build-your-own burger ($22). 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Traymore by Michael Schwartz, 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3555; traymoremiamibeach.com.