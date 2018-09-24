Iron Fork 2018: JWU Students to Compete for Michael Shikany Memorial Scholarship

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami Thursday, October 4, with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants, as well as two exciting culinary showdowns.

Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: an American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.

For the second year, two student chefs from Johnson & Wales University will compete in the Student Showdown for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence, an award and scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative chefs.