Miami Food Events This Weekend: Out To Brunch, Dante's HiFi, and Art of the Burger

[email protected]

click to enlarge Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week with all your favorite Magic City restaurants. Miami New Times photo

New Times' Out to Brunch

click to enlarge A cocktail at Dante's HiFI Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

Dante's HiFi One Year Celebration

click to enlarge BBQ and bourbon tasting overlooking the racetrack Photo by Cris Morales

Taste at the Track with BBQ and Bourbon

click to enlarge The winner of "Art of the Burger" becomes a limited-edition burger at BurgerFi. Photo courtesy of Heinz Art of the Burger

Taste the "Art of the Burger" Winner at BurgerFi

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include' Out to Brunch, Dante's HiFi celebration, Taste at the Track, and BurgerFi's "Art of the Burger."It's time for a brunch extravaganza!is hosting Out to Brunch, featuring food from some of Miami's favorite brunch spots, including Time Out Market, Playa, Honey Uninhibited, and La Catrina. Sip some cocktails from Ghost tequila, Tito's vodka, and the mimosa station, and enjoy the vibe with friends. General admission includes unlimited brunch samples and complimentary drinks. VIP packages are also available.Dante's HiFi is turning 1 with an extensive anniversary lineup featuring Lord Finesse and Dvize this weekend. During the event, guests are invited to try its popular cocktails, including "Skinny Love" and the "Yuzu Hi-Ball" for $14. Two more events featuring Walshy Fire Jamie 3:26 , and Rich Medina are scheduled for next week.The last installment of this tasting series is here. To finish off on a good note, Gulfstream invites guests to taste barbecue and bourbon overlooking the racetrack. Labels will include Amador, High West, and Treaty Oak. The barbecue includes brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken. The tasting ends with southern sweets for dessert.Heinz has announced its "Art of the Burger" winner of a competition where fans of Heinz submitted their favorite burger recipes. The limited-edition burger is called the "Heinz Spicy Spring Roll Burger" ($11.99) with a double American Wagyu and brisket blend burger. The spice comes from fresh jalapeƱos and it is garnished with Heinz Mayoracha and white cheddar for extra flavor.