Miami Food Events This Weekend: Out To Brunch, Dante's HiFi, and Art of the Burger

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include New Times
' Out to Brunch, Dante's HiFi celebration, Taste at the Track, and BurgerFi's "Art of the Burger."
Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week with all your favorite Magic City restaurants.
New Times' Out to Brunch
It's time for a brunch extravaganza! New Times
is hosting Out to Brunch, featuring food from some of Miami's favorite brunch spots, including Time Out Market, Playa, Honey Uninhibited, and La Catrina. Sip some cocktails from Ghost tequila, Tito's vodka, and the mimosa station, and enjoy the vibe with friends. General admission includes unlimited brunch samples and complimentary drinks. VIP packages are also available. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.
A cocktail at Dante's HiFI
Dante's HiFi One Year Celebration
Dante's HiFi is turning 1 with an extensive anniversary lineup featuring Lord Finesse
and Dvize this weekend. During the event, guests are invited to try its popular cocktails, including "Skinny Love" and the "Yuzu Hi-Ball" for $14. Two more events featuring Walshy Fire
, Jamie 3:26
, and Rich Medina
are scheduled for next week. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at 519 NW 26th St., Miami. Reservations are recommended via exploretock.com.
BBQ and bourbon tasting overlooking the racetrack
Taste at the Track with BBQ and Bourbon
The last installment of this tasting series is here. To finish off on a good note, Gulfstream invites guests to taste barbecue and bourbon overlooking the racetrack. Labels will include Amador, High West, and Treaty Oak. The barbecue includes brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken. The tasting ends with southern sweets for dessert. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $50 via gulfstreampark.com/events.
The winner of "Art of the Burger" becomes a limited-edition burger at BurgerFi.
Taste the "Art of the Burger" Winner at BurgerFi
Heinz has announced its "Art of the Burger" winner of a competition where fans of Heinz submitted their favorite burger recipes. The limited-edition burger is called the "Heinz Spicy Spring Roll Burger" ($11.99) with a double American Wagyu and brisket blend burger. The spice comes from fresh jalapeños and it is garnished with Heinz Mayoracha and white cheddar for extra flavor. Available until September 25 at various South Florida BurgerFi locations, including Aventura and Miami Beach; artoftheburger.heinz.com.