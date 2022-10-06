Miami Food Events This Weekend: Octoberfest in Paradise, Karaoke Brunch, and Jungle Brunch

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include "Octoberfest in Paradise," karaoke and pizza brunch, and the kickoff of Latin Restaurant Weeks.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach will host "Octoberfest in Paradise."
Octoberfest in Paradise
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and New Times
present Octoberfest with a tropical twist. The beachside fest features food from local restaurants, an ice bar with Jagermeister shots, stein hoisting, live music, and a costume contest. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at 1111 N Ocean Dr., Hollywood; Free RSVP via etix.com.
Pizza, spritz, and karaoke!
Slices & Spritzes Karaoke Brunch
DC Pie partners with Dom's bar to combine karaoke with slices and spritzes. The brunch includes unlimited two-topping personal pies and bottomless spritzes for two hours while guests can also sing along to their favorite songs. Cocktail options include the St.Germain spritz and the Chambord spritz. The karaoke brunch will be offered every second Saturday of the month. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200, Miami; dcpiecobrickell.com. $45 per person.
All new jungle brunch by Chotto Matte Miami
Jungle Brunch by Chotto Matte Miami
Starting October 8, Chotto Matte transports guests to the wonderous wilds of Peru with its new jungle brunch. The menu offers options for meat and plant-based lovers. The regular brunch ($75 per person) includes bao pato crujiente and gambas a la parrilla, while the vegetarian option ($65 per person) includes the arroz chaufa and an el jardin roll. Opt for the bottomless champagne and cocktail package ($90) for jungle-themed cocktails. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com/miami/.
Latin Restaurant Weeks starts this Friday!
Latin Restaurant Weeks
Latin restaurant weeks highlight signature dishes at participating Latino-owned restaurants for the next two weeks. The participating restaurants include Vilen Miami, Amigo Grill, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, Loretta & the Butcher, and many more. October 7 to 21, at various restaurants; Visit latinrestaurantweeks.com for a complete list of participating restaurants.