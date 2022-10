Miami Food Events This Weekend: Octoberfest in Paradise, Karaoke Brunch, and Jungle Brunch

click to enlarge Margaritaville Hollywood Beach will host "Octoberfest in Paradise." Photo courtesy Margaritaville Hollywood Beach

Octoberfest in Paradise

click to enlarge Pizza, spritz, and karaoke! Photo courtesy of DC PIE co.

Slices & Spritzes Karaoke Brunch

click to enlarge All new jungle brunch by Chotto Matte Miami Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte Miami

Jungle Brunch by Chotto Matte Miami

click to enlarge Latin Restaurant Weeks starts this Friday! Photo by Loretta & The Butcher

Latin Restaurant Weeks