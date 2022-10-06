Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Octoberfest in Paradise, Karaoke Brunch, and Jungle Brunch

October 6, 2022 9:00AM

Cocktails featured at Chorro Matte's "Jungle Brunch."
Cocktails featured at Chorro Matte's "Jungle Brunch." Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte Miami
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include "Octoberfest in Paradise," karaoke and pizza brunch, and the kickoff of Latin Restaurant Weeks.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach will host "Octoberfest in Paradise."
Photo courtesy Margaritaville Hollywood Beach

Octoberfest in Paradise

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and New Times present Octoberfest with a tropical twist. The beachside fest features food from local restaurants, an ice bar with Jagermeister shots, stein hoisting, live music, and a costume contest. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at 1111 N Ocean Dr., Hollywood; Free RSVP via etix.com.
click to enlarge
Pizza, spritz, and karaoke!
Photo courtesy of DC PIE co.

Slices & Spritzes Karaoke Brunch

DC Pie partners with Dom's bar to combine karaoke with slices and spritzes. The brunch includes unlimited two-topping personal pies and bottomless spritzes for two hours while guests can also sing along to their favorite songs. Cocktail options include the St.Germain spritz and the Chambord spritz. The karaoke brunch will be offered every second Saturday of the month. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200, Miami; dcpiecobrickell.com. $45 per person.
click to enlarge
All new jungle brunch by Chotto Matte Miami
Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte Miami

Jungle Brunch by Chotto Matte Miami

Starting October 8, Chotto Matte transports guests to the wonderous wilds of Peru with its new jungle brunch. The menu offers options for meat and plant-based lovers. The regular brunch ($75 per person) includes bao pato crujiente and gambas a la parrilla, while the vegetarian option ($65 per person) includes the arroz chaufa and an el jardin roll. Opt for the bottomless champagne and cocktail package ($90) for jungle-themed cocktails. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com/miami/.
click to enlarge
Latin Restaurant Weeks starts this Friday!
Photo by Loretta & The Butcher

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Latin restaurant weeks highlight signature dishes at participating Latino-owned restaurants for the next two weeks. The participating restaurants include Vilen Miami, Amigo Grill, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, Loretta & the Butcher, and many more. October 7 to 21, at various restaurants; Visit latinrestaurantweeks.com for a complete list of participating restaurants.
