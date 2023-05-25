Miami Food Events This Weekend: Asian Street Food, Dim Sum Brunch, and Rosé Island Palooza

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include an Asian street food market at Smorgasburg, a dim sum brunch at Temple Street Eatery, a special burger-day promotion from La Birra Bar, and Rosé Island Palooza.
Smorgasburg hosts an AAPI Month celebration in collaboration with Ani Meinhold of Phuc Yea and Cheryl Tiu of Cross Cultures.
Asian Street Food Market
Smorgasburg celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a special Asian street food festival. The weekend features live performances, calligraphy and art classes, cooking demonstrations, and more than ten guest vendors, including Phuc Yea, Ahmay Cuisine, Palm Beach Meats, and Kaminari Ramen. Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
Food from Temple Street Eatery
Dim Sum Brunch with Friends at Temple Street Eatery
In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Temple Street Eatery hosts locally owned AAPI businesses for brunch. The menu includes food from all participating restaurants, including Yip, Leaf House, and Ichimora. You can also shop at a Fillipina-owned jewelry vendor and enjoy a live Polynesian performance. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at 416 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; templestreeteatery.com. Brunch cost $75.
Enjoy a burger for a buck at La Birra.
One-Dollar Burger Day at La Birra Bar
La Birra Bar has announced a $1 promotion for international burger day. The first 100 customers to visit the North Miami Beach location and bring the restaurant's promotional flyer
will get a burger slider for $1. The regular menu includes more than 30 burgers, including the "Golden" burger that won the People's Choice award at the 2022 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. Sunday, May 28, at 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; labirrabarusa.com.
Rosé wines range from classic pale pinks to new-wave coppers and more at Vinya Wine and Market.
Rosé Island Palooza at VInya Wine and Market
Vinya Wine and Market hosts its first Rosé Island Palooza. Guests can enjoy more than 25 different rosé wines featuring Miraval, Château La Coste, La Fête, Ingrid Groiss, Gobelsburg, A Tribute to Grace, and oysters from the Lazy Oyster. Tickets include a $5 credit towards any bottle purchase and 15 percent off mix-and-match six bottles or more. Noon, Sunday, May 28, at 328 Crandon Blvd. # 122-123, Key Biscayne; vinyawine.com. Tickets cost $35.