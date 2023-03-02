Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Niño Gordo x La Mar, Whiskey Business, the Schmucks Pop-Up, and 305 Day

March 2, 2023 8:00AM

Free poke bowls for Point Break's grand opening
Free poke bowls for Point Break's grand opening Garrett Hospitality Group photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Niño Gordo x La Mar dinner collaboration, a Schmucks pop-up, Point Break's grand opening, Whiskey Business at the Wharf, and 305 Day at Coyo.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Germán Sitz and Pedro Peña from Niño Gordo
Courtesy of Nino Gordo

Niño Gordo x La Mar

Chefs Pedro Peña and Germán Sitz from the Buenos Aires restaurant, Niño Gordo, are joining forces with La Mar's Diego Oka for a one-night-only dinner celebration for La Mar's ninth anniversary. The four-course meal will offer dishes from both restaurants. 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami; $120 per person via sevenrooms.com.
click to enlarge
Cocktails at the Schmucks pop-up
Two Schmucks photo

The Schmucks Pop-Up

Bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy from Barcelona's Two Schmucks are hosting a residency at Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach. The Schmucks at Mezcalista brings the iconic five-star dive bar concept to Miami. Two Schmucks is listed as one of the World's 50 Best Bars, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach residency will run through April 1. 6 p.m. to late nightly at Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach, 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
The sunset beach Hawaii poke bowl
Garrett Hospitality Group photo

Point Break's Grand Opening

For its opening day in Plantation, Point Break will offer free poke bowls to customers who come into the restaurant. The regular menu also showcases Japanese street food, ramen, sushi, and fried-rice dishes. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 8970 Cleary Blvd., Plantation; eatpointbreak.com.
click to enlarge
A whiskey festival this weekend
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Whiskey Business

This weekend, the Wharf Fort Lauderdale hosts a whiskey festival featuring a mechanical bull, axe throwing, and more than 100 brands of whiskey. The whiskey pours will start at $5 and go up $1 each hour until midnight ($12). 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 4, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Pollo al carbon tacos
Aura Group photo

305 Day at Coyo

Coyo will launch a special menu for 305 Day, with certain items priced at $3.05 including the signature draft margarita, Modelo beer, guacamole & chips, mini quesadillas, plantain tacos, and pollo al carbon tacos. Sunday, March 5, at various locations; coyo-taco.com.
