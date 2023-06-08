Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Sumo + Sushi, Bacon & BBQ Classic, and Taste at the Track

June 8, 2023 9:00AM

Natti Natasha celebrates National Rosé Day with a brunch at Sugar Factory.
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Sumo + Sushi event, Fairchild's second annual Bacon & BBQ Classic, a Taste at the Tack with New York flavors, and Pride at Puttshack.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Sumo + Sushi will pair the sport with food at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour.
Sumo + Sushi photo

Sumo + Sushi

The touring sumo show aims to entertain and educate guests on the sport and culture of sumo — and to also feed them sushi. Sumo + Sushi stops in Miami for the weekend with a three-part program where wrestlers teach a little of sumo history to guests, followed by main live matches. Moshi Moshi will provide bento boxes and guests at the VIP suite can enjoy sushi from Bubusan by Azabu. 6 to 8 p.m. and 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10; and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; sumoandsushi.com. Tickets cost $95 to $400.
click to enlarge
Natti Natasha sips cocktails at Sugar Factory.
Sugar Factory photo

Natti Natasha National Rosé Day Brunch at Sugar Factory

Celebrate National Rosé Day with Natti Natasha at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Miami Beach. Enjoy brunch items such as the Cuban skillet, tres carnes pancakes, and strawberry shrtcake French toast as you sip on Tasha Rosé mimosa specials. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Saturday, June 10 at Sugar Factory, 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; sugarfactory.com.


click to enlarge
The event offers pork ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, and sliders.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

Second Annual Bacon & BBQ Classic at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild will host its second annual Bacon & BBQ classic event this weekend. Vendors this year include Burda, Smoke House, the Cask, and Los Vatos. This family-friendly event offers experiences like beer or wine food pairings (21 and over), pie and watermelon eating contests for children and adults, and lawn games. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 to $25; food pairing experiences cost extra.
click to enlarge
Gulfstream Park Village hosts "Taste at the Track."
Photo by Cris Morales

Taste of New York at Gulfstream Park

Taste at the track is back in Gulfstream Park, this time with all things New York. The event takes inspiration from New York street food from Chinatown, Koreatown, and Little Italy, featuring dishes like a bulgogi lettuce wrap, pastrami sandwiches, and magnolia tofu fried rice. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75.
click to enlarge
Puttshack has pledged to donate $2,500 to SAVE LGBT.
Puttshack photo

Puttshack Pride

Throughout the month Puttshack will celebrate Pride with its new specialty drink, the "CosmopoliTom," made with Tom of Finland vodka. One dollar for every purchase will be donated to a local LGBTQ charity. In addition, Puttshack will feature popular queer DJs on Saturday evenings. Through the end of June, at Puttshack, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com.
