Miami Food Events This Weekend: Smorgasburg Cookout, Mad Butcher Block Party, Taste the Gables

click to enlarge Red, white, and blue superhero shots for the celebration this weekend Shots Bar photo

Fourth of July Signature Shots



click to enlarge Smorgasburg hosts a Fourth of July cookout on Saturday. Smorgasburg Miami photo

Giant Fourth of July Cookout



click to enlarge A "Mad Dog" with a side of fries from Mad Butcher Mad Butcher photo

Mad Butcher Block Party



click to enlarge Rigatoni at Fiola Fiola photo

Taste the Gables



The Fourth of July weekend has arrived with multiple events to celebrate Independence Day ahead of the inconveniently scheduled holiday. This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include superhero signature shots, Smorgasburg's giant Fourth of July weekend cookout, a Mad Butcher block party, and Taste the Gables.Shots Bar prepared two signature American superhero shots for its Fourth of July weekend celebration. The layered red, white, and blue shots of "Captain America" made with rum and "Wonder Woman" made with Three Olives raspberry vodka will be available all weekend along with a live DJ.This weekend, Smorgasburg Miami partners with Apocalypse BBQ for its annual Fourth of July cookout. The event will have more than eight guest vendors, including Vice Burger, Cowy Burger, and Sweet Melody Ice Cream, with special menus to go with all the summer festivities, live music, and carnival games.If a block party is more your style, the Mad Butcher will have burger and drinks specials for the weekend. During the block party, you can enjoy the two-for-one draft beer and the Butcher's Boy classic cheeseburger, the barbecue pulled pork sandwich, and the "Mad Dog" hot dog for $7.04 each, along with a live DJ and patio games.Starting this Saturday, nearly 50 restaurants around Coral Gables will offer a Taste the Gables experience. Participating restaurants include Fiola, Vinya Table, Kao Sushi & Grill, and Ernie's Açai Bowls. Starting on July 7, every Friday of the month will feature a free live concert at Giralda Plaza.