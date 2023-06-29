Miami Food Events This Weekend: Smorgasburg Cookout, Mad Butcher Block Party, Taste the Gables

The Fourth of July weekend has arrived with multiple events to celebrate Independence Day ahead of the inconveniently scheduled holiday. This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include superhero signature shots, Smorgasburg's giant Fourth of July weekend cookout, a Mad Butcher block party, and Taste the Gables.
Fourth of July Signature Shots
Shots Bar prepared two signature American superhero shots for its Fourth of July weekend celebration. The layered red, white, and blue shots of "Captain America" made with rum and "Wonder Woman" made with Three Olives raspberry vodka will be available all weekend along with a live DJ. Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, at 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 855-217-4687; shotsbar.com.
Smorgasburg hosts a Fourth of July cookout on Saturday.
Giant Fourth of July Cookout
This weekend, Smorgasburg Miami partners with Apocalypse BBQ for its annual Fourth of July cookout. The event will have more than eight guest vendors, including Vice Burger, Cowy Burger, and Sweet Melody Ice Cream, with special menus to go with all the summer festivities, live music, and carnival games.1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
A "Mad Dog" with a side of fries from Mad Butcher
Mad Butcher Block Party
If a block party is more your style, the Mad Butcher will have burger and drinks specials for the weekend. During the block party, you can enjoy the two-for-one draft beer and the Butcher's Boy classic cheeseburger, the barbecue pulled pork sandwich, and the "Mad Dog" hot dog for $7.04 each, along with a live DJ and patio games. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, at 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; madbutcher.com.
Rigatoni at Fiola
Taste the Gables
Starting this Saturday, nearly 50 restaurants around Coral Gables will offer a Taste the Gables experience. Participating restaurants include Fiola, Vinya Table, Kao Sushi & Grill, and Ernie's Açai Bowls. Starting on July 7, every Friday of the month will feature a free live concert at Giralda Plaza. Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31, in Coral Gables; coralgables.com.