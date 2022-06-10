National Rosé Day, Margaritaville Summerfest, Smorgasburger Day, and More This Weekend in Miami

Food and drink events across Miami over the weekend include the first-annual Margaritaville Hollywood Summerfest, the Smorgasburger event at Smorgasburg Miami, and local celebrations around National Rosé Day.
Smorgasburger Day at Smorgasburg
Smorgasburger Day at Smorgasburg
This weekend, Smorgasburg Miami — alongside Smorgasburg NYC and Smorgasburg LA — will host its annual national Smorgasburger Day. To celebrate, vendors will be serving exclusive burger dishes. To add to the fun, Smorgasburg Miami will be distributing ‘Smorgasburger Passports,’ giving guests a chance to field a vote for the best burger once they’ve ordered three or more burgers from the vendor specials. Guests can then turn the passport in for a free tote bag and 25 percent off merchandise, while supplies last. Smorgasburger specials include the Wagyu burger from Coney Burger; Los Dos Amigos' birria burger; a bao burger from Ban Me; a raclette beef burger from Raclette Street; an arepa burger from Rutina Verde; the classic cheeseburger from Vice Burger; a Bahn mi burger from Tran An; a plant-based cheeseburger from Lucky You Burger; and a beef mofongo burger from D'Pura Cepa. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Summerfest
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Summerfest
Celebrate the kick-off of summer with a music festival weekend at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. The free, family-friendly event offers something for everyone including local live entertainment, engaging activities, refreshments, and dining options at the resort, located on the Hollywood Broadwalk. The first-annual Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Summerfest event will center on live music at the Hollywood Bandshell, where the sounds of classic rock music can be heard from some of the most talented local bands in South Florida. The festival, nestled on Johnson Street, will offer a variety of vendors, interactive booths, and festival-style refreshments along the Broadwalk. Surf’s Up as competitors face off on the FlowRider, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort’s simulated wave machine. The party will continue into the night with live music at the Bandshell as well as at Margaritaville’s waterfront dining outlets. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach; 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com.
Dream In Color Chambord Cocktail Class
Dream In Color Chambord Cocktail Class
Whether you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, shake it up and show support with Chambord at Brickell City Centre for its second annual Chambord cocktail class series featuring drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race
and — of course — a bevy of delicious libations. Every weekend in June, join a selection of iconic drag queens while learning to make Chambord cocktails. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Free to the public for those 21 and over; register at brickellcitycentre.com.
Celebrate National Rosé Day at Baia Beach Club
Celebrate National Rosé Day at Baia Beach Club
Enjoy National Rosé Day with a bayside brunch and bottomless Whispering Angel rosé for $35 per person at Baia Beach Club. On Saturday, Baia will be serving up elevated dishes paired with a chilled glass of Whispering Angel. If a bayside pool party is more your speed, celebrate by soaking up the sun at the property’s pool deck with complimentary sips of rosé from the Whispering Angel Bar from noon to 1 p.m. To attend the pool party, guests must reserve a cabana or daybed. Reservations will receive a bottle of Whispering Angel and a surprise tote. Saturday, June 11, at 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; reservations can be made online.
Frosé All Day at Bodega
Frosé All Day at Bodega
For National Rosé Day, Bodega will be offering a $7 frosé special and unlimited frosés for $40 from 6 to 9 p.m. at its South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach locations. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at various locations. Visit bodegataqueria.com for location information.
Tart Series Beer Release at Dogfish Head Miami
Tart Series Beer Release at Dogfish Head Miami
Dogfish Head Miami will release the second beer of its 2022 Tart series, officially dubbed "The Florida Peach Marmalade." Clocking in at 5 percent ABV, the new ale is brewed with Florida peaches, lemon zest, vanilla, and nutmeg with featured can artwork from this year’s selected local artist, Alex Izaguirre (also known as MAMÚT
). From open to close, the brewery will celebrate the release that day with a lineup of activities and fun partnerships, open to the public. Noon to close Saturday, June 11, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; dogfish.com.
Pride Brunch at Union Kitchen & Bar
Pride Brunch at Union Kitchen & Bar
This weekend, the husband-and-wife team behind Union Kitchen & Bar — chef Christie Tenaud and general manager/sommelier Roberto Colombi — will be celebrating their first-ever Pride Brunch. The couple is inviting you to wake up and enjoy bottomless drinks along with a crave-worthy assortment of brunch dishes at their Oakland Park restaurant. Offerings include their take on chicken and waffles; baked eggs with creamy leeks, pancetta, spinach, and crispy potato hash; and spring ravioli in a pesto sauce with blistered tomato, asparagus, peas, and parmesan cheese. The duo has also whipped up several other great summer promotions and events, including monthly wine-paired dinners. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at 2309 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; unionkb.com.