Miami Food Events This Weekend: Prison Pals' Events, Tacology's Anniversary, and Magic Mike Live Pop-Up

This weekend's food and drink events across Miami include Prison Pals' weekend events, Tacology Taqueria’s anniversary, a Magic Mike Live
pop-up, and cocktails to honor Black History Month.
Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]
click to enlarge
Signature beers at Prison Pals include “Dorada Pampeana” Blonde Ale, “Desire #8” Smoothie Style Sour Ale, and “Verano” Pink Lager.
Prison Pals Brewing Co. photo
Prison Pals Weekend Events
The newly opened Prison Pals Doral will host two events over the weekend. On Friday, February 3, ladies drink free from 4-7 p.m. While you're there, listen to tunes by DJ Caises
, and visit the Cigar Satisfaction pop-up. On Saturday, February 4, enjoy buy one/get one house beer and food from the Cousins Maine Lobster
truck. Friday and Saturday, February 3-4, at 8302 NW 14th St., Doral; prisonpalsbc.com.
click to enlarge
Tacology's colorful dining room.
Tacology Taqueria photo
Tacology Taqueria Celebrates Sixth Anniversary
Tacology invites guests to celebrate its anniversary, Lucha Libre style. The night will feature an exclusive wrestling show at 8 p.m., complimentary shots, a live mariachi performance from 9 to 10 p.m., and DJ Mary Jane. Saturday, February 4, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; tacology.us.
click to enlarge
R House, known for its brunch scene, will host Magic Mike Live's pop-up.
R House photo
Magic Mike Live Pop-Up Show
For one day only (Saturday, February 4), the R House queens and the Magic Mike Live
cast will share the stage for brunch. The 18-and-over event at R House will be hosted by Athena Dion (Miss Ultimate Miami Drag Queen) and will feature ticket giveaways to the live show. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; $55 per person; rhousewynwood.com.
click to enlarge
Beaker & Gray's dining room
Beaker & Gray photo
Cocktails During Black History Month
To honor Black History Month, Beaker & Gray
has paired with Uncle Nearest Whiskey
to create one cocktail every week to honor figures in Black history, including Ada Thompson, Peter Hemmings, and Wendell Scott. For this weekend, the Black Caesar is made with coconut-infused Uncle Nearest Rye 100 proof. All month, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; resy.com.