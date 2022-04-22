Craft Beer Fest, Drink Around Doral, Rooftop Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge This month, Tripping Animals in Doral will host its largest Irie Jungle beer festival yet. Photo by Nicole Danna

Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

click to enlarge Take advantage of a party-bus bar crawl this weekend. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Drink Around Doral with Veza Sur’s Hop-On, Hop-Off Party Bus

click to enlarge Miami’s newest rooftop lounge is open for Sunday brunch. Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

Brunch in the Sky at Rosa Sky Rooftop

click to enlarge Enjoy more 100 craft beers, wine, and spirits in Coconut Grove Saturday and Sunday. Photo via Wine & Spirits Festival

Wine & Spirits Festival in Coconut Grove

This weekend, Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival returns to Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Veza Sur and the Doral Yard host a party-bus activation, and the Wine & Spirits Festival takes over Coconut Grove with craft beers, wine, and spirits.Dive into a multisensory beer-tasting event when Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival returns to Tripping Animals Brewing Co. on Saturday. The festival serves up suds from more than 70 breweries alongside culinary pop-ups, an immersive art installation, DJs, and a reggae band. The price of admission includes unlimited pours and a souvenir glass — or spring for the VIP ticket, which brings the bonus of a tote bag, a special glass, a bottle of Irie Jungle 2022 BA imperial stout, and early access to the event.Veza Sur Brewing Co. is taking itsto the streets of Doral with its open-air party bus on Saturday. Ride across town while dancing to music from a live DJ and sipping on your favorite Veza Sur beers. The bus will be on a continuous loop from 7 to 10 p.m., so hop on and off at different stops around CityPlace Doral and Downtown Doral. Stops include the Doral Yard, Copper Blues, Tap 42, and World of Beer, where special discounts on all Veza Sur beer will be offered.Set high above the city in Brickell, Rosa Sky Rooftop is now open for Sunday brunch. Striking the perfect balance of scene and serene, Rosa Sky delivers panoramic views of the Miami skyline paired with cocktails and bottomless drinks, brunch bites, and music. Brunch highlights include the "Rosey Cakes," pink pancakes with maple macerated strawberry and rosé chantilly; avocado toast with peppadew-whipped feta; and savory huevos rotos with crisp marble potatoes, Brazilian sausage, and fried eggs. Bottomless sparkling wine, sangrias, and rosés are available for up to two hours, until 6 p.m.Raise your glasses to this year's Wine & Spirits Festival, a celebratory event recognizing the diverse wines and spirits made around the world. The two-day festival brings together over 100 craft beers, wines, and spirits samples. There's also a sparkling-wine room (for an upcharge), as well as plenty of food, live music, and demonstrations.