Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Craft Beer Fest, Drink Around Doral, Rooftop Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

April 22, 2022 8:00AM

Have brunch in the sky this weekend at Rosa Sky Rooftop.
Have brunch in the sky this weekend at Rosa Sky Rooftop. Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop
This weekend, Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival returns to Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Veza Sur and the Doral Yard host a party-bus activation, and the Wine & Spirits Festival takes over Coconut Grove with craft beers, wine, and spirits.
click to enlarge This month, Tripping Animals in Doral will host its largest Irie Jungle beer festival yet. - PHOTO BY NICOLE DANNA
This month, Tripping Animals in Doral will host its largest Irie Jungle beer festival yet.
Photo by Nicole Danna

Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

Dive into a multisensory beer-tasting event when Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival returns to Tripping Animals Brewing Co. on Saturday. The festival serves up suds from more than 70 breweries alongside culinary pop-ups, an immersive art installation, DJs, and a reggae band. The price of admission includes unlimited pours and a souvenir glass — or spring for the VIP ticket, which brings the bonus of a tote bag, a special glass, a bottle of Irie Jungle 2022 BA imperial stout, and early access to the event. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Take advantage of a party-bus bar crawl this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VEZA SUR
Take advantage of a party-bus bar crawl this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Drink Around Doral with Veza Sur’s Hop-On, Hop-Off Party Bus

Veza Sur Brewing Co. is taking its buenas vibras y cervezas to the streets of Doral with its open-air party bus on Saturday. Ride across town while dancing to music from a live DJ and sipping on your favorite Veza Sur beers. The bus will be on a continuous loop from 7 to 10 p.m., so hop on and off at different stops around CityPlace Doral and Downtown Doral. Stops include the Doral Yard, Copper Blues, Tap 42, and World of Beer, where special discounts on all Veza Sur beer will be offered. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Doral; Visit facebook.com for a map of stops.
click to enlarge Miami’s newest rooftop lounge is open for Sunday brunch. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSA SKY ROOFTOP
Miami’s newest rooftop lounge is open for Sunday brunch.
Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

Brunch in the Sky at Rosa Sky Rooftop

Set high above the city in Brickell, Rosa Sky Rooftop is now open for Sunday brunch. Striking the perfect balance of scene and serene, Rosa Sky delivers panoramic views of the Miami skyline paired with cocktails and bottomless drinks, brunch bites, and music. Brunch highlights include the "Rosey Cakes," pink pancakes with maple macerated strawberry and rosé chantilly; avocado toast with peppadew-whipped feta; and savory huevos rotos with crisp marble potatoes, Brazilian sausage, and fried eggs. Bottomless sparkling wine, sangrias, and rosés are available for up to two hours, until 6 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, at Rosa Sky Rooftop, 115 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-628-1515; rosaskyrooftop.com.
click to enlarge Enjoy more 100 craft beers, wine, and spirits in Coconut Grove Saturday and Sunday. - PHOTO VIA WINE & SPIRITS FESTIVAL
Enjoy more 100 craft beers, wine, and spirits in Coconut Grove Saturday and Sunday.
Photo via Wine & Spirits Festival

Wine & Spirits Festival in Coconut Grove

Raise your glasses to this year's Wine & Spirits Festival, a celebratory event recognizing the diverse wines and spirits made around the world. The two-day festival brings together over 100 craft beers, wines, and spirits samples. There's also a sparkling-wine room (for an upcharge), as well as plenty of food, live music, and demonstrations. 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at 2985 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; beerwinespiritsfestivals.com. Tickets cost $19 to $149 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aquaticat Fight

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation