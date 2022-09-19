Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: New Taco Tuesday, Mushroom Dinner, and Game Day Menu

September 19, 2022 8:00AM

Pura Vida offers a new healthy dinner.
Food and drink events across Miami this week include Naked Taco's new Taco Tuesday, a five-course mushroom dinner, a game day menu from Pink Taco, and new dinner plates from Pura Vida.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Special tacos for Taco Tuesday
Naked Taco's "Taco Tuesday"

Taco lovers rejoice: Naked Taco has announced its new "Taco Tuesday" promotion. The newly launched special has a curated selection of tacos available only on that day, including a vaca frita taco with a secret sauce and a truffle lover taco. The restaurant is also famous for its signature margaritas, from the classic to the "Cadillac" margarita. Lunch to closing, every Tuesday, at 1111 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; lovenakedtaco.com.
click to enlarge
Mushroom dinner for National Mushroom Month
Special Mushroom Dinner at Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen is honoring National Mushroom Month with a special five-course mushroom dinner. The one-night-only experience starts with mushroom and hazelnut broth, followed by a cremini carpaccio and a smoked shiitake. The main course is a Boyd Farm coulotte steak, and the dessert will feature a chocolate and mushroom brownie. All dishes are paired with specific wines to elevate the dinner. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables. Dinner costs $150; reservations are required via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Taco selection from Pink Taco
Pink Taco's Game Day Menu

For football season, Pink Taco launched a special menu for sports and tacos lovers. Taste the "Tailgating Tacos" ($5 each), including the "Tua taco," the "Don," and the "No Name" taco. Or try the "Dipping into the End Zone" tacos ($7 each), including the "Hail Mary," "Fourth and Inches," and "Any Given Sunday." Thursday night, and all day Saturday and Sunday, at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami; pinktaco.com.
click to enlarge
Wild ahi tuna, cilantro rice, and house salad from Pura Vida.
New Dinner Plates at Pura Vida

At Pura Vida, guests can now build their own "Simple & Fit" dinner plates. Diners can start with a base such as cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potatoes; then can add a main item including free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah, oven-roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna. All plates come with Pura Vida's house salad. 4 to 8 p.m., various locations in Miami; puravidamiami.com.
