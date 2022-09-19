Miami Food Events This Week: New Taco Tuesday, Mushroom Dinner, and Game Day Menu

[email protected]

click to enlarge Special tacos for Taco Tuesday Photo courtesy of Naked Taco

Naked Taco's "Taco Tuesday"

click to enlarge Mushroom dinner for National Mushroom Month Photo by Ricardo Mejia (RM Studio)

Special Mushroom Dinner at Tur Kitchen

click to enlarge Taco selection from Pink Taco Photo courtesy of Will Engelmann

Pink Taco's Game Day Menu

click to enlarge Wild ahi tuna, cilantro rice, and house salad from Pura Vida. Photo courtesy of Pura Vida Miami

New Dinner Plates at Pura Vida

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Naked Taco's new Taco Tuesday, a five-course mushroom dinner, a game day menu from Pink Taco, and new dinner plates from Pura Vida.Taco lovers rejoice: Naked Taco has announced its new "Taco Tuesday" promotion. The newly launched special has a curated selection of tacos available only on that day, including a vaca frita taco with a secret sauce and a truffle lover taco. The restaurant is also famous for its signature margaritas, from the classic to the "Cadillac" margarita.Tur Kitchen is honoring National Mushroom Month with a special five-course mushroom dinner. The one-night-only experience starts with mushroom and hazelnut broth, followed by a cremini carpaccio and a smoked shiitake. The main course is a Boyd Farm coulotte steak, and the dessert will feature a chocolate and mushroom brownie. All dishes are paired with specific wines to elevate the dinner.For football season, Pink Taco launched a special menu for sports and tacos lovers. Taste the "Tailgating Tacos" ($5 each), including the "Tua taco," the "Don," and the "No Name" taco. Or try the "Dipping into the End Zone" tacos ($7 each), including the "Hail Mary," "Fourth and Inches," and "Any Given Sunday."At Pura Vida, guests can now build their own "Simple & Fit" dinner plates. Diners can start with a base such as cilantro rice, quinoa, or sweet potatoes; then can add a main item including free-range grilled chicken, vegan adashah, oven-roasted salmon, or wild ahi tuna. All plates come with Pura Vida's house salad.