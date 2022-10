Miami Food Events This Week: National Taco Day, a Taste of California Wines, and Psychedelics with Pizza

[email protected]

Food and drink events across Miami this week include promotions for national taco day, a California wine tasting, and a psychedelic panel series.Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is offering four classic tacos for $11 this national taco day. The best part about this promotion is that Bodega will monetarily match all taco day promotions and donate the money to Global Empowerment Mission to go toward the transportation of supplies to shelters aiding families who were displaced by Hurricane Ian.Ready for an exclusive taco? For one day only Hoja Taqueria is releasing an off-menu taco for national taco day. The "Taco Gringo Supreme" ($3) is a hardshell corn taco topped with koji-guajillo ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and labneh crema.During National Taco Day, any of the 13 taco selections from Coyo are 50 percent off. This includes classics like carne asada and vegetarian options such as the "coliflor."Estiatorio Ornos starts its first "A Taste of..." series with California wines. Each dinner will transport guests to a different region with a curated wine list paired with Greek passed canap├ęs. The wines for this edition include Matanzas Creek sauvignon blanc (Sonoma) and Stonestreet Chardonnay (Alexander Valley). Bites include yellowtail crudo, chicken gyro, and more.Freehold is hosting a psychedelic panel organized by III Points and Nucleus. The panel is in anticipation of the III Points Festival so that guests can have an open communication about the role of psychedelics in mental wellness and the importance of music and creative communities. Guests are welcome to enjoy Freehold's usual menu, including its famous pizzas.