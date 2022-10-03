Miami Food Events This Week: National Taco Day, a Taste of California Wines, and Psychedelics with Pizza

Food and drink events across Miami this week include promotions for national taco day, a California wine tasting, and a psychedelic panel series.
Taco promotions and hurricane aid
Taco Day Orders Matched For Hurricane Aid
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is offering four classic tacos for $11 this national taco day. The best part about this promotion is that Bodega will monetarily match all taco day promotions and donate the money to Global Empowerment Mission
to go toward the transportation of supplies to shelters aiding families who were displaced by Hurricane Ian. All day Tuesday, October 4, various locations; bodegataqueria.com.
Hoja Taqueria celebrates National Taco Day.
Hoja Taqueria Off-Menu Taco
Ready for an exclusive taco? For one day only Hoja Taqueria is releasing an off-menu taco for national taco day. The "Taco Gringo Supreme" ($3) is a hardshell corn taco topped with koji-guajillo ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and labneh crema. All day Tuesday, October 4, at 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; hojataqueria.com.
Coyo Taco invites guests to enjoy national taco day specials.
Half-Off Tacos at Coyo Taco
During National Taco Day, any of the 13 taco selections from Coyo are 50 percent off. This includes classics like carne asada and vegetarian options such as the "coliflor." All day Tuesday, October 4, at all Coyo locations; coyo-taco.com.
Food from Estiatorio Ornos
A Taste of California Wines at Estiatorio Ornos
Estiatorio Ornos starts its first "A Taste of..." series with California wines. Each dinner will transport guests to a different region with a curated wine list paired with Greek passed canapés. The wines for this edition include Matanzas Creek sauvignon blanc (Sonoma) and Stonestreet Chardonnay (Alexander Valley). Bites include yellowtail crudo, chicken gyro, and more. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 946, Aventura. Tickets cost $50 via sevenrooms.com.
III Points and Nucleus take over Freehold Miami for a panel with Danny Daze, David Sinopoli, and Dr. Joseph Scott Fischer.
Psychedelic Panel Series: III Points and Nucleus at Freehold Miami
Freehold is hosting a psychedelic panel organized by III Points and Nucleus. The panel is in anticipation of the III Points Festival so that guests can have an open communication about the role of psychedelics in mental wellness and the importance of music and creative communities. Guests are welcome to enjoy Freehold's usual menu, including its famous pizzas. 6 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.