Miami Food Events This Week: Pilo's Dinner, South Beach Seafood Festival, and Healthy Meals for Aid

This week's food and drink events across Miami include Pilo's exclusive chef dinner, the South Beach Seafood Festival kickoff, Carrot Express' partnership with World Central Kitchen, and Pura Vida's new menu items.
.
Chef Erick Lopez is hosting a special dinner pairing at Pilo's.
Photo courtesy of Pilo’s Tequila Garden
Pilo's Chef’s Table Dining Experience
Chef Erick Lopez is hosting Pilo's second exclusive chef's table dinner. The curated menu includes lobster Acapulco, tacos de canasta, braised short ribs, herb-spiced chicken, cod, and blackened red jumbo shrimp. The dishes will be paired with six different Pilo's "frozaritas" including Frosé-Rita and Coconut Blue. 7 to 9 p.m. October 20, Thursday, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami; Tickets are limited and cost $90 per person via eventbrite.com.
This year the Surfcomber Hotel hosts the "Crabs, Slabs & Cabs."
Photo courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival
South Beach Seafood Festival Kickoff
The annual seafood festival in South Beach starts this Thursday with "Crabs, Slabs & Cabs" presented by Goya. The five-course dinner highlights surf and turf by Miami's leading chefs. The menu includes dishes such as Wagyu beef with king crab and stuffed stone crab tortellini with sliced rib eye. The event comes right before the main festival during the weekend. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $250 per person via sobeseafoodfest.com.
Carrot Express offers a variety of platters including the pesto salmon.
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express
Choose a Healthy Meal for a Cause
Carrot Express teams up with World Central Kitchen
to bring aid to devastated areas on the west coast of Florida. The disaster relief team is onsite to prepare more than 45,000 meals a day. For anyone who wants to help while also eating healthy, one dollar from every platter ordered from Carrot Express through October will be donated to the nonprofit. October, all Carrot Express locations; carrotexpress.com.
The beet hummus is one of the newest additions to Pura Vida.
Photo courtesy of Pura Vida Miami
Five New Dishes from Pura Vida Miami
Pura Vida's new additions to the menu include a post-workout smoothie, a Mediterranean tomato salad, roasted beet hummus, a raspberry pistachio croissant, and a pumpkin spice dog macaron for the pups. During October, a portion of the proceeds from the roasted beet hummus and raspberry pistachio croissant will be donated to 305 Pink Pack
. Available now in various locations; puravidamiami.com.