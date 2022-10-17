Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Pilo's Dinner, South Beach Seafood Festival, and Healthy Meals for Aid

October 17, 2022 8:00AM

This week's food and drink events across Miami include Pilo's exclusive chef dinner, the South Beach Seafood Festival kickoff, Carrot Express' partnership with World Central Kitchen, and Pura Vida's new menu items.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Pilo's Chef’s Table Dining Experience

Chef Erick Lopez is hosting Pilo's second exclusive chef's table dinner. The curated menu includes lobster Acapulco, tacos de canasta, braised short ribs, herb-spiced chicken, cod, and blackened red jumbo shrimp. The dishes will be paired with six different Pilo's "frozaritas" including Frosé-Rita and Coconut Blue. 7 to 9 p.m. October 20, Thursday, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami; Tickets are limited and cost $90 per person via eventbrite.com.
South Beach Seafood Festival Kickoff

The annual seafood festival in South Beach starts this Thursday with "Crabs, Slabs & Cabs" presented by Goya. The five-course dinner highlights surf and turf by Miami's leading chefs. The menu includes dishes such as Wagyu beef with king crab and stuffed stone crab tortellini with sliced rib eye. The event comes right before the main festival during the weekend. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $250 per person via sobeseafoodfest.com.
Choose a Healthy Meal for a Cause

Carrot Express teams up with World Central Kitchen to bring aid to devastated areas on the west coast of Florida. The disaster relief team is onsite to prepare more than 45,000 meals a day. For anyone who wants to help while also eating healthy, one dollar from every platter ordered from Carrot Express through October will be donated to the nonprofit. October, all Carrot Express locations; carrotexpress.com.
Five New Dishes from Pura Vida Miami

Pura Vida's new additions to the menu include a post-workout smoothie, a Mediterranean tomato salad, roasted beet hummus, a raspberry pistachio croissant, and a pumpkin spice dog macaron for the pups. During October, a portion of the proceeds from the roasted beet hummus and raspberry pistachio croissant will be donated to 305 Pink Pack. Available now in various locations; puravidamiami.com.
