Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bald & Proud, Vegan Block Party, and Miami Shores Pride

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Bald & Proud, Fall Festival Vegan Block Party, Par for the Paws, Miami Shores Pride, and Vinya Table's bottomless brunch.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Having no hair will get you free drinks!
Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality
Bald & Proud at Tobacco Road by Kush
Calling all bald-headed people who want free drinks: Tobacco Road by Kush is hosting "Bald & Proud" and anyone who is bald or donates $10 to the Sebastian Strong Foundation
will get free Voli 305 vodka cocktails. Anyone willing to go bald that day will also receive Kush Hospitality gift certificates. One dollar of every Voli 305 Vodka cocktail goes directly to the foundation and Voli is also matching the donations for the day. Friday, October 14, at 650 S Miami Ave, Miami; kushhospitality.com.
click to enlarge
Vegan Block Party presents the fall festival edition.
Photo by Mike Hedge
Fall Festival Vegan Block Party
Bring on the fall season dishes, but make them vegan! This time the festival will host a sweet potato eating contest, an apple cider chug, an apple bobbing contest, and a plant-based push-up contest. More than 70 vendors will be present including Jrk Aventura, Burger Hive, and Brazilian Pastels. 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Huizenga Plaza, 32 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Golf day to benefit Wonder Paws Rescue
Photo courtesy of Wonder Paws Rescue
Par For The Paws 2022
Wonder Paws Rescue
is hosting Par for the Paws, its second annual charity golf game. All proceeds go to the nonprofit that has helped more than 1,250 dogs and cats to date. The golf day will feature monetary prizes, a barbecue, an open bar, and live entertainment. Noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Jacaranda Golf Club, 9200 W Broward Blvd., Plantation; Tickets start at $75 via par-for-the-paws.perfectgolfevent.com.
click to enlarge
Miami Shores hosts its first annual Pride Day.
Photo courtesy of Miami Shores Pride
Miami Shores First Annual "Coming Out Day" and Pride Day
Miami Shores Pride partners up with SAVE Dade
to announce the community's first annual "Coming Out Day." The day features a parade, a tea dance, family-friendly activities, and live music. Food pop-ups will be present such as Miami Shores Country Club, Mama Jennie’s Italian Restaurant, and Sins Gastrobar. All profits will go to SAVE LGBTQ
and the Point Foundation
. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at Grand Concourse between NE 96th St. and Park Dr.; donations via save.lgbt/miamishores.
click to enlarge
Vinya Table wants to jazz up the weekend with a new bottomless brunch.
Photo courtesy of Vinya Table
Jazzy Bottomless Brunch Weekends
Vinya Table launches a bottomless brunch featuring live jazz. Starting this Saturday, guests can get unlimited Piper-Heidsieck cuvée brut Champagne ($55 per person) while enjoying a-la-carte brunch staples like french toast, lobster Benedict, and huevos rancheros. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; vinyawine.com.