Miami Food Events this Week: House of the Macallan, Heat Seekers Dinner, and Yardbird Lunch

May 8, 2023 8:00AM

The "White Lotus" and the negroni rosa are new cocktail additions to North Italia's menu.
The "White Lotus" and the negroni rosa are new cocktail additions to North Italia's menu.
This week, Miami food and drink events include the House of the Macallan experience, the third annual Heat Seekers dinner, Yardbird's new lunch menu, and North Italia's new menu items.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].

The Macallan whiskey
The Macallan photo

House of the Macallan

The Macallan brings a three-day immersive experience to Miami. The whiskey brand will teach attendees about its history and craft, and guests will get a taste of some of its most famous whiskeys. 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, through Thursday, May 11, at the Historic Alfred I. DuPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A special dinner for spice lovers
Photo by Dan Beaker

Heat Seekers Dinner at Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray hosts its third annual, spicy four-course dinner. The Heat Seekers menu features a "Leche de Vibre" welcome cocktail, Korean chili tenderloin, fluke tartare, street corn risotto, and a key lime pie for dessert. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $90 via resy.com.

Yardbird's chicken and waffles
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar photo

Yardbird Launches Prix-Fixe Lunch Menu

Yardbird has launched an affordable prix-fixe menu. Guests can get a three-course lunch ($25) with a choice of appetizer, chicken and waffles, Waldorf chicken salad sandwich, or Florida clams and linguine for a main dish, and a dessert. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; runchickenrun.com.

Crispy bocconcini made of fresh mozzarella, provolone, fennel pollen, and served with a spicy vodka sauce
North Italia photo

New Seasonal Dishes and Cocktails at North Italia

North Italia has launched its latest seasonal menu. New dishes include crispy bocconcini served with spicy vodka sauce, glazed Chioggia beets, and chocolate torta caprese on the dessert menu. The cocktail menu now includes the "White Lotus," a golden fig old-fashioned, and a negroni rosa. 900 S. Miami Ave., #111, Miami; northitalia.com.
