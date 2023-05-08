Miami Food Events this Week: House of the Macallan, Heat Seekers Dinner, and Yardbird Lunch

[email protected]

click to enlarge The Macallan whiskey The Macallan photo

House of the Macallan

click to enlarge A special dinner for spice lovers Photo by Dan Beaker

Heat Seekers Dinner at Beaker & Gray

click to enlarge Yardbird's chicken and waffles Yardbird Southern Table & Bar photo

Yardbird Launches Prix-Fixe Lunch Menu

click to enlarge Crispy bocconcini made of fresh mozzarella, provolone, fennel pollen, and served with a spicy vodka sauce North Italia photo

New Seasonal Dishes and Cocktails at North Italia

This week, Miami food and drink events include the House of the Macallan experience, the third annual Heat Seekers dinner, Yardbird's new lunch menu, and North Italia's new menu items.The Macallan brings a three-day immersive experience to Miami. The whiskey brand will teach attendees about its history and craft, and guests will get a taste of some of its most famous whiskeys.Beaker & Gray hosts its third annual, spicy four-course dinner. The Heat Seekers menu features a "Leche de Vibre" welcome cocktail, Korean chili tenderloin, fluke tartare, street corn risotto, and a key lime pie for dessert.Yardbird has launched an affordable prix-fixe menu. Guests can get a three-course lunch ($25) with a choice of appetizer, chicken and waffles, Waldorf chicken salad sandwich, or Florida clams and linguine for a main dish, and a dessert.North Italia has launched its latest seasonal menu. New dishes include crispy bocconcini served with spicy vodka sauce, glazed Chioggia beets, and chocolate torta caprese on the dessert menu. The cocktail menu now includes the "White Lotus," a golden fig old-fashioned, and a negroni rosa.