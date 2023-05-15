Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Chef Collaboration Dinner, Free Cone Day, and Omakase Pop-Up

May 15, 2023 8:00AM

Eleventh Street Pizza's grand opening at Dadeland features free pizza pies.
Eleventh Street Pizza's grand opening at Dadeland features free pizza pies. Eleventh Street Pizza photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include the first chef collaboration dinner of Sérêvène's new series, Eleventh Street Pizza's grand opening, free cones at Gulfstream Park Village, Mila Omakase's chef Manoella Buffara pop-up, and a Greek wine-tasting night.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
From left to right- Chef/cofounder of Nossa Omakase Sebastian Labno, executive chef Pawan Pinisetti, and Tambourine Room chef de cuisine Timo Steubing
Hotel Greystone photo

Chef's Collaboration Dinner Series at Sérêvène

Sérêvène starts the first of the new chef collaboration dinner series this week as the restaurant's chef, Pawan Pinisetti, welcomes chef Sebastian Labno and chef Timo Steubing into the kitchen. All chefs will contribute to the menu, which features nigiri, gambas, soft-shell crab, and dessert. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner cost $350 via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
The pepperoni hot honey Sicilian pie
Eleventh Street Pizza

Eleventh Street Pizza's Grand Opening

Eleventh Street Pizza hosts a grand opening event for its new Dadeland location. To celebrate the new spot, the first 50 guests who dine in will receive free cheese pizza pies. The regular menu will be available with its signature square pies. 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 9025 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
click to enlarge
They previously have served more than 4,225 scoops on free cone days.
Gulfstream Park Village photo

Free Cone Day at Gulfstream Park Village

Gulfstream Park Village will host its free cone day this week. The family event features free mini cones or a cup of ice cream from Häagen-Dazs, a DJ, carnival masks for the first 1,000 kids, unicyclists, stilt walkers, and an aerialist. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com.
click to enlarge
Chef Manoella "Manu" Buffara was voted the Best Latin American female chef in 2022 for 50 Best Academy.
Riviera Dining Group photo

Mila Omakase's Manoella Buffara Pop-Up

Mila Omakase has partnered with Brazilian chef Manoella Buffara for a two-day pop-up. The culinary takeover features a collaborative menu, including bluefin tuna, black cod, scallops, and smoked salmon. There are only two seatings per night, so reservations are necessary. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18, at 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner costs $550 via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Kaia Greek Restaurant
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Greek Wine Tasting Event at Kaia

Kaia Greek hosts a wine-tasting night hosted by Greek sommelier Chris Lampadaris. The event features bites with four wine pairings, including the Nykteri Canava Chryssou 2018 and the Agiorgitiko Rose Ktima Driopi 2021. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $70 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
In the Moment

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation