Miami Food Events This Week: Chef Collaboration Dinner, Free Cone Day, and Omakase Pop-Up

click to enlarge From left to right- Chef/cofounder of Nossa Omakase Sebastian Labno, executive chef Pawan Pinisetti, and Tambourine Room chef de cuisine Timo Steubing Hotel Greystone photo

Chef's Collaboration Dinner Series at Sérêvène

click to enlarge The pepperoni hot honey Sicilian pie Eleventh Street Pizza

Eleventh Street Pizza's Grand Opening

click to enlarge They previously have served more than 4,225 scoops on free cone days. Gulfstream Park Village photo

Free Cone Day at Gulfstream Park Village

click to enlarge Chef Manoella "Manu" Buffara was voted the Best Latin American female chef in 2022 for 50 Best Academy. Riviera Dining Group photo

Mila Omakase's Manoella Buffara Pop-Up

click to enlarge Kaia Greek Restaurant Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Greek Wine Tasting Event at Kaia

This week, Miami food and drink events include the first chef collaboration dinner of Sérêvène's new series, Eleventh Street Pizza's grand opening, free cones at Gulfstream Park Village, Mila Omakase's chef Manoella Buffara pop-up, and a Greek wine-tasting night.Sérêvène starts the first of the new chef collaboration dinner series this week as the restaurant's chef, Pawan Pinisetti, welcomes chef Sebastian Labno and chef Timo Steubing into the kitchen. All chefs will contribute to the menu, which features nigiri, gambas, soft-shell crab, and dessert.Eleventh Street Pizza hosts a grand opening event for its new Dadeland location. To celebrate the new spot, the first 50 guests who dine in will receive free cheese pizza pies. The regular menu will be available with its signature square pies.Gulfstream Park Village will host its free cone day this week. The family event features free mini cones or a cup of ice cream from Häagen-Dazs, a DJ, carnival masks for the first 1,000 kids, unicyclists, stilt walkers, and an aerialist.Mila Omakase has partnered with Brazilian chef Manoella Buffara for a two-day pop-up. The culinary takeover features a collaborative menu, including bluefin tuna, black cod, scallops, and smoked salmon. There are only two seatings per night, so reservations are necessary.Kaia Greek hosts a wine-tasting night hosted by Greek sommelier Chris Lampadaris. The event features bites with four wine pairings, including the Nykteri Canava Chryssou 2018 and the Agiorgitiko Rose Ktima Driopi 2021.