Miami Food Events This Week: Chef Collaboration Dinner, Free Cone Day, and Omakase Pop-Up

This week, Miami food and drink events include the first chef collaboration dinner of Sérêvène's new series, Eleventh Street Pizza's grand opening, free cones at Gulfstream Park Village, Mila Omakase's chef Manoella Buffara pop-up, and a Greek wine-tasting night.
From left to right- Chef/cofounder of Nossa Omakase Sebastian Labno, executive chef Pawan Pinisetti, and Tambourine Room chef de cuisine Timo Steubing
Hotel Greystone photo
Chef's Collaboration Dinner Series at Sérêvène
Sérêvène starts the first of the new chef collaboration dinner series this week as the restaurant's chef, Pawan Pinisetti, welcomes chef Sebastian Labno and chef Timo Steubing into the kitchen. All chefs will contribute to the menu, which features nigiri, gambas, soft-shell crab, and dessert. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner cost $350 via opentable.com.
The pepperoni hot honey Sicilian pie
Eleventh Street Pizza
Eleventh Street Pizza's Grand Opening
Eleventh Street Pizza hosts a grand opening event for its new Dadeland location. To celebrate the new spot, the first 50 guests who dine in will receive free cheese pizza pies. The regular menu will be available with its signature square pies. 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 9025 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
They previously have served more than 4,225 scoops on free cone days.
Gulfstream Park Village photo
Free Cone Day at Gulfstream Park Village
Gulfstream Park Village will host its free cone day this week. The family event features free mini cones or a cup of ice cream from Häagen-Dazs, a DJ, carnival masks for the first 1,000 kids, unicyclists, stilt walkers, and an aerialist. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com.
Chef Manoella "Manu" Buffara was voted the Best Latin American female chef in 2022 for 50 Best Academy.
Riviera Dining Group photo
Mila Omakase's Manoella Buffara Pop-Up
Mila Omakase has partnered with Brazilian chef Manoella Buffara for a two-day pop-up. The culinary takeover features a collaborative menu, including bluefin tuna, black cod, scallops, and smoked salmon. There are only two seatings per night, so reservations are necessary. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18, at 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner costs $550 via opentable.com.
Kaia Greek Restaurant
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection
Greek Wine Tasting Event at Kaia
Kaia Greek hosts a wine-tasting night hosted by Greek sommelier Chris Lampadaris. The event features bites with four wine pairings, including the Nykteri Canava Chryssou 2018 and the Agiorgitiko Rose Ktima Driopi 2021. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $70 via eventbrite.com.