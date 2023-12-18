 Things to Do in Miami This Week: Food and Drink Events December 18-22, 2023 | Miami New Times
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty, Coquito Class, and The Nutcracker at Issabella's

It's officially Christmas and Nochebuena week in Miami! Learn how to make a coquito, enjoy holiday doughnuts at the Salty, and have caviar at Nossa Omakase.
December 18, 2023
The limited-edition holiday menu at the Salty launches this week.
The limited-edition holiday menu at the Salty launches this week. The Salty photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include your last chance to learn how to make a coquito with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist David Velasquez, holiday specials at the Salty, a luxurious partnership at Nossa Omakase, and The Nutcracker is back at Issabella's.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist in a blue shirt
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist David Velasquez behind the bar
Photo by Damionlive

Coquito Class With Biscayne Bay Brewing's Master Mixologist

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist, David Velasquez, is sharing his secrets to the perfect coquito just in time for the holidays. Velasquez will walk guests through the history of the cocktail and its ingredients, explaining how they complement each other in the drink. The best part of the hands-on experience is the end, where each guest gets to try their crafted coquito. 6 p.m. Monday, December 18, at 100 NE 1st Ave. Third Floor, Miami. Tickets cost $25 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Gingerbread man doughnut and a large eggnog donut
Sweet treats for the holidays at the Salty
The Salty photo

Holiday Doughnuts and Coffee at the Salty

'Tis the season for all things merry and sweet! Miami's beloved the Salty launches its limited-edition holiday menu today for one week only. The menu features a gingerbread latte doughnut, which is a chunky gingerbread man-shaped doughnut filled with coffee buttercream, and an eggnog cinnamon roll doughnut filled with eggnog. Both Christmas doughnuts can be paired with seasonal lattes, including the gingerbread latte and eggnog latte for $6. Monday, December 18 through Sunday, December 24, at all the Salty locations; saltydonut.com.
click to enlarge Nossa Omakase's bar
Nossa Omakase partners with Antonius caviar and Barons de Rothschild champagne.
Nossa Omakase photo

Caviar and Champagne Pairing Dinner at Nossa Omakase

The intimate Nossa Omakase space has partnered with Antonius caviar and Barons de Rothschild champagne for a tasteful dinner. Chef Sebastian Labno will curate and serve a 16-course omakase using Antonius caviar and will pair it with four flavors of Rothschild champagne and wine. Space is limited for the single-seating dinner, so guests are encouraged to book a reservation in advance. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, at 1600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. Dinner costs $400 per person via exploretock.com.
click to enlarge Issabella's bar has arched shelving and blue details
Issabella's has a lovely bar that is perfect for the holidays.
The Louis Collection photo

The Nutcracker at Issabella's

The Nutcracker experience is back at Issabella's for one last time before the holidays. The night features the best of The Nutcracker, including Tchaikovsky's music paired with fine dining. At the event, guests can enjoy a three-course meal with signature dishes from the restaurant, including Issabella's pavlova, a choice of appetizers such as the spicy feta dip or tuna tartar, and a chocolate dome. A separate curated wine pairing menu is available for purchase. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 per person and include the dinner and Nutcracker experience via exploretock.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

