Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty, Coquito Class, and The Nutcracker at Issabella's

This week's Miami food and drink events include your last chance to learn how to make a coquito with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist David Velasquez, holiday specials at the Salty, a luxurious partnership at Nossa Omakase, andis back at Issabella's.Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist, David Velasquez, is sharing his secrets to the perfect coquito just in time for the holidays. Velasquez will walk guests through the history of the cocktail and its ingredients, explaining how they complement each other in the drink. The best part of the hands-on experience is the end, where each guest gets to try their crafted coquito.'Tis the season for all things merry and sweet! Miami's beloved the Salty launches its limited-edition holiday menu today for one week only. The menu features a gingerbread latte doughnut, which is a chunky gingerbread man-shaped doughnut filled with coffee buttercream, and an eggnog cinnamon roll doughnut filled with eggnog. Both Christmas doughnuts can be paired with seasonal lattes, including the gingerbread latte and eggnog latte for $6.The intimate Nossa Omakase space has partnered with Antonius caviar and Barons de Rothschild champagne for a tasteful dinner. Chef Sebastian Labno will curate and serve a 16-course omakase using Antonius caviar and will pair it with four flavors of Rothschild champagne and wine. Space is limited for the single-seating dinner, so guests are encouraged to book a reservation in advance.experience is back at Issabella's for one last time before the holidays. The night features the best of, including Tchaikovsky's music paired with fine dining. At the event, guests can enjoy a three-course meal with signature dishes from the restaurant, including Issabella's pavlova, a choice of appetizers such as the spicy feta dip or tuna tartar, and a chocolate dome. A separate curated wine pairing menu is available for purchase.Nutcracker