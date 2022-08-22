Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Tequila Dinner, Catena Dinner, Breakfast Deal, and More

August 22, 2022 8:00AM

New dry-rub skirt steak from Ball & Chain
New dry-rub skirt steak from Ball & Chain Photo courtesy of Ball & Chain
This week's food and drink events across Miami include a tequila dinner, a new Bodega Taqueria y Tequila location, Catena wine dinner, Ball & Chain's new menu items, Balan's breakfast deal, and Drunken Dragon's half-off promotion.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Tequila Dinner: the Lost Explorer Mezcal
Photo courtesy of Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar

Tequila Dinner Series at Ecléctico

Ecléctico restaurant presents its next tequila dinner, this time featuring the Lost Explorer mezcal. Guests will receive a welcome cocktail followed by three different spirit tastings to accompany the four-course meal. The restaurant will also offer a vegan option. This is the third dinner of the series and Ecléctico plans to host two more featuring Casa Dragones and Komos. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Ste. 1315, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $150; reservations via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
A new Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is opening in Coconut Grove.
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Coconut Grove

Bodega welcomes guests to its new Coconut Grove location. The doors open this Thursday and the restaurant is ready to offer guests a three-part experience. The taco shack will offer Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesdays. The speakeasy lounge also offers margarita Mondays, live music Wednesdays, "Thursdays on Tap" for $1 draft beer, and a liquid weekend brunch. The intimate mezcalería will host exclusive tastings. Thursday, August 25, at 3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge
Fogo de Chão will host a new wine dinner.
Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Catena Wine Dinner

Fogo de Chão is hosting a wine dinner featuring premium wines from Catena of Argentina and a four-course curated dinner. The dinner will start with a charcuterie board paired with Catena malbec from high mountain vines. The second course includes a glass of Catena Alta chardonnay. Classic churrasco cuts will be part of the following courses paired with a cabernet sauvignon and a malbec. The experience will end with dessert and coffee. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25; Coral Gables and Miami locations; fogodechao.com. Dinner cost $89.
click to enlarge
Vegetarian Cuban tacos at Ball & Chain
Photo courtesy of Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain Launches New Menu

Ball & Chain has launched a new menu including traditional favorites such as ropa vieja and some twists on classics. The new items include dry rub skirt steak, vegetarian Cuban tacos, pineapple salad, and a veggie wrap. Ball & Chain also hosts free bachata classes at 9 p.m. every Tuesday and free salsa classes at 8 p.m. every Thursday. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com.
click to enlarge
New breakfast deals at Balan's
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Late Summer Breakfast Deal at Balan's

Balan's is introducing a weekday breakfast deal: With every purchase of a breakfast dish, guests will get a second one for free. The new breakfast menu includes a plant-based full breakfast, banana and blueberry vegan pancakes, and huevos rancheros. Drinks include pressed juices, cocktails, and smoothies such as the "Berry Thirsty," and "Green with Envy." 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; balansbrickell.com.
click to enlarge
Drunken Dragon announces a new promotion for all alcoholic beverages during happy hour.
Photo courtesy of Drunken Dragon

Half Off Promotion at Drunken Dragon

Dragon Hour just got better than you could imagine. Its happy hour now offers 50 percent off of all alcoholic beverages. The Asian-inspired gastropub and cocktail bar has curated cocktails, wine, beers, and spirits. Bottles are not included in this particular promotion. Happy hour food includes a tuna tataki pizza and a green papaya salad. 5 to 7 p.m. daily, at 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; drunkendragon.com.
