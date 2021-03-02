Here Are All the Restaurants Participating in New TImes' Tacolandia Taco Stop

Charly's Vegan Tacos is one of many participants in 2021's Tacolandia Taco Stop.

New Times' Tacolandia Taco Stop is just a week away.

On Tuesday, March 9, from 4 to 9 p.m., Jungle Island's parking deck will transform into a taco lover's paradise, where ticket holders can enjoy tacos from Miami's best restaurants on-site.

The socially distanced event allows you to grab your tacos as you drive through various stations.

You'll also receive swag from participating sponsors including Acqua Panna, Perrier, San Pellegrino ginger beer, Ghost tequila, Tito's vodka, Estrella Jalisco, Michelob Ultra organic seltzer, Zignum mezcal, and Geico — plus a special Tacolandia Taco Stop beverage kit and be entertained by DJ Madd Linx.

Participating on-site restaurants:



Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant

Edukos Beer House

La Santa Taqueria

La Tiendita Taqueria

Maya' Mi Cocina

Organic Food Kings

Taco 'n Madre

Twice Butter Mexican Fusion

Xochimex Cantina Grill

In addition, you'll get a Tacolandia restaurant card, which entitles you to a free taco from a host of participating restaurants — just stop in with your card for a taco any time through June 1, 2021.

Taco Card participating restaurants:



Autentica Taqueria

Bartaco

BC Cafe

Blue Taco

Charly's Vegan Taco

Chevys Fresh Mex

Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant

El Rancho Grande

La Tiendita Taqueria

Lona Cocina

Los Magueyes

Maya' Mi Cocina

Organic Food Kings

Taco Beach Shack

Taco 'n Madre

Taco Taco Express

Taco Taco South Beach

Taquerias el Mexicano

Twice Butter Mexican Fusion

Xochimex Cantina Grill

Tacolandia Taco Stop benefits New Times' charity partner, the de Moya Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

Tckets for this year's Tacolandia Taco Stop cost $25 and can be purchased via etix.com. Tacolandia Taco Stop is an event for people 21 and over with a valid ID.

New Times Tacolandia Taco Stop. Jungle Island (parking deck), 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami. Tuesday, March 9, 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 via etix.com.