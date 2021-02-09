Tacolandia Taco Stop Presale Starts Now

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Miami is infatuated with tacos and New Times' annual Tacolandia event. This year, Tacolandia is on — with a different look and feel to ensure everyone's safety.

On Tuesday, March 9, from 4 to 9 p.m., visit Jungle Island's parking deck for the Tacolandia Taco Stop — a socially distanced taco extravaganza.

Ticket holders can stop by more than 15 of Miami's best restaurants and pick up tacos from each of them, along with swag from participating sponsors including Estrella Jalisco, Michelob Ultra organic seltzer, Zignum mezcal, and Geico. You'll also receive a special Tacolandia Taco Stop beverage kit.

In addition, you'll get a Tacolandia restaurant card, which entitles you to a free taco from a host of participating restaurants — just stop in with your card for a taco. The card is good through June 1, 2021, so you'll have plenty of time to redeem your tacos.

So far, participating on-site restaurants include Xochimex Cantina Grill, La Santa Taqueria, Twice Butter Mexican Fusion, La Tiendita Taqueria, Maya' Mi Cocina, and Dulce Vida Mexican restaurant — with more restaurants yet to be announced.

Restaurants participating in the Taco Card include Bartaco, Taco Taco Express, Taco Beach Shack, Taco Taco South Beach, BC Cafe, Xochimex Cantina Grill, Lona Cocina, Charly's Vegan Taco, Twice Butter Mexican Fusion, Autentica Taqueria, Blue Taco, El Rancho Grande, La Tiendita Taqueria, Maya' Mi Cocina, Los Magueyes, and Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant.

Your evening of taco bliss also benefits New Times' charity partner, the de Moya Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

Presale tickets for this year's Tacolandia Taco Stop are available through 10 p.m Friday, February 12. Tickets cost $25 with the presale code NACHOS and can be purchased via etix.com. Tacolandia Taco Stop is an event for people 21 and over with a valid ID.

New Times' Tacolandia Taco Stop. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Jungle Island's parking deck. 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via etix.com.