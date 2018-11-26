Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monkey Shoulder, Confidante Dinner Club, and Lime Midtown

This week, Estiatorio Milos hosts another edition of its Winemaker's Table Dinner, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill reopens in Midtown, and Monkey Shoulder's roving cocktail truck stops at Drunken Dragon.

Winemaker’s Table Dinner at Estiatorio Milos. Monday, Estiatorio Milos will continue its monthly Winemaker’s Table Dinner. This edition will feature a six-course menu of Greek wines and local seafood. Priced at $79, the menu includes Greek ceviche and grilled lamb chops. Call for reservations. Seatings at 5:30 p.m. until close, Monday, November 26, at Estiatorio Milos, 730 First St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Lunch Deal at Cantina La Veinte. Ditch the half-eaten salad and leftover grilled chicken for lunch this week. Chef Santiago Gomez has launched a three-course lunch deal at his Brickell restaurant, Cantina La Veinte. Highlights include tableside steak tartare, red snapper ceviche, and Baja-style burritos. Top off the meal with vegan blueberry panna cotta or pistachio cake. Pair your lunch with $5 margaritas and $5 signature cocktails, such as the Tulum de Noche, a spiked mezcal drink. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cantina La 20, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

Courtesy of Lime

Lime Midtown Reopens. The South Florida-based Mexican chain will reopen a few blocks from its former location in Midtown Miami. To celebrate, Lime will host a grand opening event on Tuesday with complimentary bites, a queso fountain, and a chance to win free tacos for a year. As for the menu, the Midtown restaurant will include fan-favorites, such as guacamole, nachos, tacos, burritos, and margaritas, as well as new items, including power bowls, and beef, black bean, or chipotle chicken tostadas. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at Lime, inside the Midtown Five building, 3275 NE 1st Ave., Miami; limefreshmexicangrill.com.

Courtesy of Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Shoulder Mixer at Drunken Dragon. Monkey Shoulder, known for its blend of malt whisky, is hitting the road with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer will travel around Miami through December 15, serving up the "Mixed Up Monkey" cocktail, which is poured directly out of the truck. Tuesday, the truck, which can hold more than 2,400 gallons of liquid, will be parked at Drunken Dragon. Other upcoming venues include Beaker & Gray on December 6, Better Days on December 7, and Gramps on December 8. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Confidante

Confidante Dinner Club at the Confidante Miami Beach. The Confidante Miami Beach and Bird & Bone's chef Richard Hales will host another edition of the Confidante Dinner Club with passed hors d'oeuvres, retro-themed welcome cocktails, and a three-course meal paired with pours of Jim Beam bourbon. Taking place inside the Confidante's 1930s House, a private Spanish-style bungalow, Hales and Beam Suntory’s specialist Katie Nahat will lead diners through each course and pairing. A peek at the menu reveals grilled thick-cut smoked maple bacon, peach-glazed pork spare ribs, and grilled chocolate pound cake with popcorn ice cream. 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at 1930s House at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com. Dinner costs $100. Reservations required. Call or email concierge@theconfidantehotel.com or visit eventbrite.com.

