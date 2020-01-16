Binging With Babish You Tuber Andrew Rea Comes to Miami With a New Cookbook

It cannot be denied that watching certain videos on YouTube is addicting. The video content channel has made celebrities of people who post makeup tutorials, unboxing videos, or cooking demos. In the case of Andrew Rea, millions of people have become addicted to watching him bring fictional meals based on television shows and movies to life.

The self-proclaimed filmmaker and wannabe chef kicked off his YouTube channel, Binging With Babish by recreating a burger cookoff scene from Parks and Recreation, explaining that he always wondered what the food from television and movies would actually taste like.

Fast forward almost four years and Binging With Babish has accumulated 5.9 million YouTube subscribers. Rea, who took the moniker of West Wing character Oliver Babish, shoots and edits each video on his own. Each You Tube segment takes between 20 to 60 hours to produce. Currently there are nearly 200 different videos, with a new one released weekly.

No matter the recipe, each video is shot in a signature style: The camera is trained at all times on Rea's tattooed arms. The cook's face is not seen, a technique used to make the food the star of the video.

Binging With Babish is a very personal show,” Rea tells the New Times. “I include a lot of myself in it."

Rea's meal recreations include an intricate timpano from Big Night and a secret ingredient soup from Kung Fu Panda whose noodles are rumored to take up to 10 years to master. “I would describe Binging With Babish as a whimsical tribute in the form of a cooking show,” explains Rea. “While in the process I sometimes make wonderful and sometimes disgusting dishes from your favorite pieces of pop culture.

Rea takes great care to make his recreations both fun and instructional. “I try to impart as much actual cooking technique as I can and often endeavor to improve on the source recipe as much as possible.”

The You Tuber also relies on his extensive fan base for new ideas. “I constantly and religiously listen to what my audience has to say and what they want to see,” explains Rea. “95 percent of the ideas for Binging With Babish come from audience requests."

The You Tube celebrity has just released a cookbook. Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows. The You Tuber turned author will sign his new book at the Bar on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables, in association with Books & Books on Saturday, January 25th. Rea will be donating his personal proceeds from the tour to help combat the wildfires in Australia.

Miami seems like a natural stop on the book tour. Past episodes of Binging With Babish have included Miami-centric meals like pollo a la plancha from the film Moonlight and the Cuban sandwich from Chef. Rea has been to Miami once before and checked out institutions like Joe's Stone Crab on South Beach and Versailles in Little Havana.

After the book tour, Rea has some lofty goals for the coming year including a second cookbook and a line of official Babish kitchenware. He's also conceptualizing a brick and mortar brew hub in New York City called “The Babish.” “I want people to come in and be able to have a beer and a snack from local purveyors and dishes from our most popular videos; come drink a special edition Babish beer, eat a krabby patty, and watch me make a show.”

Andrew Rea of Binging With Babish. 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at the Bar, hosted by Books & Books, 172 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305-442-2730; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $34.76 via eventbrite.com.