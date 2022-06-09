The Salty Donut Is Opening a Coconut Grove Shop

From the very first day the Salty Donut (lovingly known as the Salty) opened as a pop-up shop in 2015, Miami has had a love affair with its doughnuts, with people lining up, sometimes for hours, to grab one of its treats.
The shop, owned by Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez, is known for its ever-changing menu of innovative doughnut flavors, which range from classics — "Brown Butter and Salt," "Maple and Bacon" — to holiday flavors and limited-edition holiday-themed creations.
In addition to the flagship Wynwood store, the Salty has locations in South Miami, Orlando, Austin, Dallas, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The doughnut palace is about to expand further, to West Palm Beach this summer and to Coconut Grove sometime in the fall.
Salty Donut chief marketing officer Danny Pizarro says the Coconut Grove store, which will be located on McFarlane Avenue across from Peacock Park in the heart of the Grove, has been four years in the making. "We've been working nonstop to find the right place in the Grove," says Pizarro. "It's a true neighborhood with an expanding culinary scene that is truly exciting."
Some flavors at the Salty Donut Coconut Grove will be crafted especially for the shop, including the "Caramel Apple," a 24-hour brioche doughnut with caramel-apple glaze, topped with Swiss buttercream and apple and cinnamon granola; and the "Double Chocolate Cookie," the same brioche with hot-fudge glaze, topped with crushed cookies and Maldon salt. The shop will also serve coffee drinks.
Pizarro says the Grove location will become an evening hub on weekends, when it will stay open until 10 p.m., hosting events and serving special late-night dessert items as well as savories for those who wish to limit their doughnut intake to the daytime hours.
The new shop will eschew the current Instagram influencer style of a flower wall or a giant neon sign for posing, opting for a cozy vibe that invites hanging out.
The West Palm Beach shop, meanwhile, is slated to open in the summer of 2023 in the Square, an outdoor shopping and dining center at Hibiscus Street and S. Rosemary Avenue.
To celebrate the news of the impending openings, the Salty Donut's mobile camper-turned-doughnut shop will pop up at 2750 McFarlane Rd. in Coconut Grove on Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. and hand out complimentary coffee drinks all day. The first 50 people to show up — and who have preregistered — will receive a free doughnut. The camper will also offer a preview of the special doughnuts bound for the Grove shop.
The Salty Donut. 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Opening summer 2022. 2983 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Opening fall 2022. saltydonut.com.