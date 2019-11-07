The Salty Donut's Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab With Knaus Berry Farm Returns

It's that time of year again: Thursday, November 14, the Salty Donut will revive its legendary sticky-bun doughnut in collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. The catch? It's available only one day — until the special returns in January for two weeks.

Drenched in a roasted-pecan/toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will make a one-day appearance to celebrate Knaus Berry Farm's recent season reopening.

"It's hard to get enough sticky buns to officially launch the collaboration until January, which is when busy season starts slowing down at the farm," Salty Donut cofounder Amanda Rodriguez says. "But just like last year, we're getting our hands on just enough to bring back this special for a one-day preview at both shops, South Miami and Wynwood."

Related Stories Knaus Berry Farm Reopens for 63rd Season

For those who have never tried the sweet mashup, think of it as a cinnamon roll stuffed inside a doughnut, making the treat larger, stickier, and richer than any other Salty Donut creation. It's nearly twice the size of a regular doughnut from the shop, which basically means it's colossal.

Each one is made by encasing a famous Knaus Berry Farm sticky bun in a thick layer of the Salty Donut's signature 24-hour brioche dough. Then the whole thing is fried, baked, and garnished by hand at the shop.

The sticky-bun doughnut debuted in March 2016. It was the first time the Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm, both known for outrageously long lines of customers, teamed up to make their most gluttonous treat to date — which, naturally, resulted in even longer lines. The creation has been a runaway success ever since.

"We're extra excited this year about the launch because it'll be the first time we offer them at our South Miami shop," Rodriguez says. "Hopefully, this'll allow an entirely new range of people to try out what the hype is all about."

Given the doughnut's labor-intensiveness, quantities will still be limited. Priced at $6.50 each, these sweet rolls are expected to go fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time.

Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab. 7:30 a.m. until sold out Thursday, November 14, at the Salty Donut Wynwood, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126, and the Salty Donut South Miami, 6022 S, Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.