The Salty Donut Serves Spooky Treats for Halloween

Tomorrow, October 29, the Salty Donut will debut its Halloween doughnut box, packed with macabre treats. The Wynwood and South Miami locations will offer three specialty flavors through Sunday, November 3.

"We understand not everyone can get out on Halloween day," co-owner Amanda Rodriguez says. "We're also making these doughnuts available via UberEats, so hopefully this will give everyone the chance to try them. This year's flavors are seriously that good."

Among the new offerings, the Coffin Mud Pie is made with charcoal-colored 24-hour brioche dough in the shape of a coffin, layered with Oreo crumble and cocoa glaze, and topped with a handmade chocolate coffin plaque and candy eyeball ($4.75). The Cauldron Sour Apple is made with the charcoal dough filled with sour apple curd, dipped in hard sugar, and topped with buttercream and homemade bubble sugar ($4). The slightly simpler White Chocolate Skull is made with 24-hour brioche dough and dipped in a white chocolate glaze ($3).

Both locations will don spooky Halloween decorations this week, and the staff will wear costumes. Customers are encouraged to dress up as well.

This Thursday, Halloween, the Salty Donut will offer an UberEats four-pack consisting of two White Chocolate Skulls, one Coffin Mud Pie, and one Cauldron Sour Apple. Bonus: Delivery fees will be waived. The South Miami location recently launched on UberEats, making the Salty Donut's creations to more customers in Miami-Dade.

"We've been begged from customers to launch delivery," Rodriguez says. "We're so excited we can finally make it possible."

In the meantime, the Salty Donut is gearing up to open its third store — in Dallas, Texas — in the next few months. For now, details remain limited.

The Salty Donut Wynwood. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-639-8501; saltydonut.com.



The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.