The Doral Yard Opens in February With a First Phase of Offerings

The opening of the Doral Yard follows the beloved Wynwood Yard, which closed in May 2019.

When the Wynwood Yard closed last spring, it left a significant hole in the fabric of Miami's cultural scene. The only good news was the announcement of the Doral Yard, a suburban version of the Yard's blend of music, food, drinks, and cultural happenings.

Now the Doral Yard has announced its first phase of opening for February 2020. The initial phase will include a mini-food hall, a bar, an event and co-working space, and a small stage for live music. At the opening, food vendors will include Della Bowls, Yip, Morelia Pops, and Un Pollo.

The bar will pour cocktails by Yani Ramos, the Doral Yard's bar director. Ramos' career includes stints with

Rene Redzepi at Noma Mexico, Grant Achatz and Micah Melton at the Aviary, chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, and designing the beverage program at New York's Göspel. In addition to creating an innovative cocktail menu, Ramos will offer beer by local breweries such as the Tank, Wynwood, Concrete Beach, and Veza Sur.

The second phase of the Doral Yard, called the Backyard, will be completed in the fall. The Backyard will offer outdoor entertainment and culinary space surrounded by landscaping. It will also boast a full-service restaurant, a larger stage for live performances, additional food vendors, and a grassy area for gathering.

Doral Yard cofounder Della Heiman looks forward to finally unveiling the new venue. "The first phase is going to be awesome," she says. "It's a fun, beautifully designed space. The second phase will have a bigger, live music area."

Heiman says her team has worked hard to re-create many of the Wynwood Yard's components, such as the plants and gardens, but will also improve the functionality of the new location. "When it rained hard in Wynwood, there was nothing we could do. The cool thing about the new design is that will have a full brick-and-mortar space so we can accommodate guests when the weather is not so pleasant."

Four nights a week, the Doral Yard will offer a lineup of live music curated by Prism Creative Group's Isabella Acker. "This is going to be the place to listen to live music in Miami," Heiman says.

Although Heiman admits she misses Wynwood, she says has become "obsessed" with Doral. "I'm not from Miami, so I didn't have a full understanding of the community. When the Wynwood Yard was open, I was knee-deep in that neighborhood."

She credits business partner Joe Furst for her love of Doral. "While the Wynwood Yard was till open, Joe said we were going on a field trip. He drove us to Downtown Doral, and I was blown away by how thoughtful and dynamic this community is."

Heiman says the people of Doral made her feel welcome during the city's tree-lighting ceremony this past holiday season. "The city puts on this massive tree-lighting ceremony, and the Wynwood Yard was participating. So many people came up to us and said they couldn't wait for us to open. We were surprised to discover how many people already knew about us. It was humbling."

Just as the Wynwood Yard was a reflection of its neighborhood, Heiman hopes the Doral Yard will mirror its community. "We're really excited to open our doors to anyone in the community who wants to do something, whether it be in the arts, music, food, or wellness," she says.

Heiman says she has retained most of her management team, but the Doral Yard is hosting a casting call this week through Saturday, January 11, to fill front- and back-of-house positions. The Doral Yard will also offer training and mentorship for people seeking a career in hospitality. Details, including times and locations of the hiring sessions, are posted on the Doral Yard Facebook page.

The Doral Yard. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; thedorayard.com. Opening February 2020.